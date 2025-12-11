Nusano Receives “Best Companies to Work For” Award from Utah Business

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, physics company working to transform radioisotope production and enable industries ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy, today received a Best Companies to Work For award from Utah Business.

Each year, Utah Business anonymously surveys thousands of individuals to identify workplaces where employees feel engaged, recognized and appreciated. Firms rising to the top of the survey data receive a Best Companies to Work For award.

“Nusano has assembled some of the most talented, forward-thinking teams in all of science and industry,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “As we strive to make the world better, we start at home with our people. This award is special because it is based on direct feedback from our employees. We will continue investing in our teams to ensure next-generation solutions are built in Utah and delivered globally.”

The complete list of 2025 Best Companies to Work For honorees is available on the Utah Business website.

About Nusano

Headquartered in West Valley City, Utah, Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com.

Contacts: