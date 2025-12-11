Structure Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized $747.5 Million Public Offering of ADSs and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 9,961,538 American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing three ordinary shares, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional ADSs at a price to the public of $65.00 per ADS and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,538,462 ADSs at a price to the public of $64.9999 per pre-funded warrant. All of the securities in the offering were sold by Structure Therapeutics.

The gross proceeds to Structure Therapeutics from the offering were approximately $747.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital and Citizens Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 6, 2025 and became effective upon filing. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and can be accessed at no charge through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; and BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world.

Investors:

Danielle Keatley

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

ir@structuretx.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

Dan@1abmedia.com