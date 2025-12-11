Lesaka Webcast and Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2026 Results

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSAK, JSE: LSK) ("Lesaka") today announced it will release second quarter 2026 results after the U.S. market close on February 4, 2026. Lesaka management will host a presentation webcast and conference call on February 5, 2026, at 8:00am EDT (3:00pm SAST), followed by a live question and answer session for analysts and investors.

Link to access the results webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/Lesaka05022026

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.

https://services.choruscall.eu/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4467642&linkSecurityString=add27e838

Dial-in details and individual pin to be provided on registration.

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka’s Investor Relations website.

About Lesaka Technologies Inc. (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Idris Dungarwalla

Email: idris.dungarwalla@lesakatech.com

Mobile: +44 786 225 4852

Akash Dowra

Email: akash.dowra@lesaktech.com

Mobile: +27 83 235 9750