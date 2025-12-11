LPL Welcomes Forest Lake Wealth Partners to Linsco

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Melissa Mirabile has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel Linsco by LPL Financial to launch Forest Lake Wealth Partners. She reported serving approximately $280 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from UBS.

Located in Albany, N.Y., Forest Lake Wealth Partners serves a wide range of clients across the country, including families, business owners, and trade unions. This diverse client base highlights the firm’s commitment to addressing a broad spectrum of financial needs. Mirabile, who has over 30 years of experience and is the fifth financial advisor in her family, continues a legacy of trusted financial guidance. The team is dedicated to treating each client as an individual, deliberately avoiding short-lived financial trends in favor of a practical, common-sense approach to financial planning.

“We recognize that every client is unique, so we create tailored financial plans designed to meet their individual needs. Our team is dedicated to going above and beyond, offering clients a comprehensive perspective on their finances. In addition to investment strategies, we assist with estate planning and tax management. By intentionally limiting the number of clients we serve, we are able to develop close, personal relationships with each one,” said Mirabile.

Why Forest Lake Wealth Partners Chose LPL

Seeking more autonomy and customization for their clients, the team — which also includes 3rd generation Wealth Associate Casey Mirabile and Business Development Associate Lars Olson — turned to LPL.

“Linsco provides us with comprehensive support, increased efficiency and more freedom to address each client’s individual needs, without potential conflicts of interest or cookie-cutter models. This will allow us to spend our time the way we should – by helping our clients. Linsco made the transition so successful by offering a dedicated and responsive team. We are so excited to have our clients benefit from this support long term,” said Mirabile.

Scott Posner, managing director of business development, said, “We welcome Melissa and team to the Linsco community. At LPL, we are committed to offering differentiated experiences for advisors and their clients. We do that by offering unparalleled flexibility, strategic resources and innovative technology designed to help advisors deliver an elevated client experience while operating thriving practices. We look forward to supporting Forest Lake Wealth Partners for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

