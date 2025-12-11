Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Divestment of Dewey Energy Holdings LLC and the Company’s Asset in the Anadarko Basin

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced the signing of definitive transaction documents and the coincident closing of a sale of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Dewey Energy Holdings, LLC, which holds the Company’s Western Anadarko basin assets, to an undisclosed private buyer.

The assets sold included approximately 813 Mcfe/d (60% natural gas) of production (Q3 2025 figure) and approximately 6,400 net deep acres and 2,200 net shallow acres of leasehold, all located in Dewey County, Oklahoma.

The purchase price was $2.5 million in cash.

RedOaks Energy Advisors LLC assisted the Company with the sell-side process.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Marcellus, Powder River, Permian, Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com