Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: Quanex Building Products Corporation Quanex Building Products Corporation

Net Sales Growth of ~44% Year-Over-Year 
$75 Million of Debt Repaid in Fiscal 2025
Cash Provided by Operating Activities Increased ~86% Year-Over-Year
Healthy Balance Sheet and Strong Liquidity
Integration of Transformative Acquisition Substantially Complete and Thesis Remains Intact

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2025.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

 Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales$489.8 $492.2 $1,837.6 $1,277.9
Gross Margin$137.6 $117.1 $499.2 $305.6
Gross Margin %28.1% 23.8% 27.2% 23.9%
Net income (loss)$19.6 ($13.9) ($250.8) $33.1
Diluted EPS$0.43 ($0.30) ($5.43) $0.90
        
Adjusted Net Income$38.0 $38.5 $106.4 $97.5
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.83 $0.82 $2.30 $2.66
Adjusted EBITDA$70.9 $81.1 $242.9 $182.4
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %14.5% 16.5% 13.2% 14.3%
        
Cash Provided by Operating Activities$88.3 $5.5 $164.9 $88.8
Free Cash Flow$66.6 ($8.2) $102.3 $51.7

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our fiscal 2025 can be summarized by the successful integration of Tyman and the re-segmentation of our operating and reporting structure to align with our long-term strategic objectives, all while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. We believe the new segmentation represents a critical step in advancing our long-term Profitable Growth strategy and provides a solid framework to drive future revenue and margin expansion, which is consistent with the original thesis for the Tyman acquisition. Inflationary pressures, political instability, high interest rates, tariff uncertainty, housing affordability issues, and geopolitical tensions collectively weakened consumer confidence around the world, causing our end markets to decline meaningfully as compared to 2024. Despite these headwinds, we performed well and achieved another record year of safety performance, with both recordable incident and severity rates reaching historic lows.

“We continue to be encouraged by the overall resilience of the business in the current environment, demonstrated by our strong cash flow, which enabled us to repay a total of $75 million in bank debt in 2025. Our balance sheet remains healthy, and our liquidity improved further during the fourth quarter of 2025. While the integration of the Tyman business is substantially complete, we still believe there is a path to realizing approximately $45 million in cost synergies over time, above our initial projection of $30 million, which has been fully realized. In addition, we have made significant progress towards resolving the isolated operational issue at one of our window and door hardware plants in Mexico and we anticipate that the plant will be fully stabilized in the first half of fiscal 2026. Looking ahead, we continue to be optimistic about our prospects for profitable growth and value creation.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results Summary   

Quanex reported net sales of $489.8 million during the three months ended October 31, 2025, which represents a decrease of 0.5% compared to $492.2 million for the same period of 2024, mainly due to lower volume. The Company reported net sales of $1.84 billion during the twelve months ended October 31, 2025, which represents an increase of 43.8% compared to $1.28 billion for the same period of 2024. The increase for the full year was driven by the contribution from the Tyman acquisition that closed on August 1, 2024. In its Hardware Solutions segment, Quanex reported an increase of 1.4% in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025, mostly due to foreign exchange and tariff pass-throughs, and an increase of 96.7% in net sales for the full year. In its Extruded Solutions segment, Quanex reported a decrease of 6.4% in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by lower volumes, and an increase of 15.5% in net sales for the full year. For its Custom Solutions segment, the Company reported an increase of 2.1% in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025, largely due to improved pricing, and an increase of 25.5% in net sales for the full year. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

On a consolidated basis, the decrease in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 was mainly due to lower volumes related to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty coupled with low consumer confidence and operational challenges related to Quanex’s window and door hardware plant in Monterrey, Mexico.   The increase in adjusted earnings for the full year 2025, was primary attributable to the contribution from the Tyman acquisition combined with the realization of related cost synergies.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2025, the Company had total debt of $703.9 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at 2.6x, compared to the prior quarter. As of October 31, 2025, Quanex reported a LTM Net Loss of $250.8 million, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment reported in the third quarter, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $242.9 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $372.4 million as of October 31, 2025, consisting of $76.0 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company repurchased 199,712 shares of common stock for approximately $3.1 million at an average price of $15.58 per share during the three months ended October 31, 2025. Quanex repurchased 1,709,119 shares of common stock for approximately $32.4 million at an average price of $18.93 per share during the twelve months ended October 31, 2025. As of October 31, 2025, approximately $30.5 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.   

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson stated, “Our long-term view continues to be favorable as the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. We enter fiscal 2026 with a cautious outlook due to the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, but we are optimistic that demand for our products will improve as consumer confidence is restored over time. Our current view is that fiscal 2026 could be flat compared to fiscal 2025 from a revenue and EBITDA perspective, with puts and takes, but the first half of 2026 may be more challenged than the first half of 2025, which would imply a somewhat improved second half year-over-year.   Having said that, and consistent with the last few years, based on current macro indicators, recent conversations with our customers, limited transparency, and varying opinions on the macroeconomic outlook for 2026, we are again taking a measured approach to guidance. We believe it would be premature to give official guidance at this time and intend to re-visit guidance for 2026 when we report earnings for the first quarter. As macroeconomic uncertainty subsides and consumer confidence improves, we believe our team is well positioned to capitalize on pent-up demand. In the meantime, we will stay focused on the things that we can control, with an emphasis on generating cash to continue paying down debt and opportunistically repurchasing our stock.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI74e5fd99c2e14c3896a48692a347cd12

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, asset impairment charges, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to resolve an isolated operational issue at its window and door hardware plant located in Monterrey, Mexico, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the acquisition of Tyman, Quanex’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to the Company’s industry, and Quanex’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, please refer to Quanex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect new information, developments or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Net sales $489,846  $492,161  $1,837,641  $1,277,862 
Cost of sales  352,284   375,111   1,338,413   972,238 
Selling, general and administrative  69,008   86,891   277,261   190,470 
Restructuring (credit) charges  (16)  -   10,191   - 
Depreciation and amortization  25,630   27,329   103,444   60,328 
Goodwill impairment charges  -   -   302,284   - 
Operating income (loss)  42,940   2,830   (193,952)  54,826 
Interest expense  (13,468)  (17,697)  (55,812)  (20,593)
Other, net  5,246   (2,671)  7,171   7,849 
Income (loss) before income taxes  34,718   (17,538)  (242,593)  42,082 
Income tax (expense) benefit  (15,147)  3,621   (8,213)  (9,023)
Net income (loss) $19,571  $(13,917) $(250,806) $33,059 
         
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $0.43  $(0.30) $(5.43) $0.91 
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $0.43  $(0.30) $(5.43) $0.90 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic  45,502   47,015   46,170   36,416 
Diluted  45,593   47,015   46,170   36,648 
         
Cash dividends per share $0.08  $0.08  $0.32  $0.32 
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$76,018  $97,744 
Restricted Cash 2,100   5,251 
Accounts receivable, net 205,384   197,689 
Inventories 254,122   275,550 
Income taxes receivable -   5,937 
Prepaid assets 32,387   23,419 
Other current assets 3,764   5,678 
Total current assets 573,775   611,268 
Property, plant and equipment, net 411,591   402,466 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 154,866   126,715 
Deferred tax assets 2,706   3,845 
Goodwill 271,346   574,711 
Intangible assets, net 549,137   597,909 
Other assets 4,812   2,874 
Total assets$1,968,233  $2,319,788 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$131,307  $124,404 
Accrued liabilities 95,155   103,623 
Income taxes payable 12,076   6,620 
Current maturities of long-term debt 27,561   25,745 
Current operating lease liabilities 15,446   12,475 
Total current liabilities 281,545   272,867 
Long-term debt 665,268   737,198 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 145,459   117,560 
Deferred income taxes 135,993   162,304 
Other liabilities 13,789   19,113 
Total liabilities 1,242,054   1,309,042 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 512   513 
Additional paid-in-capital 700,029   701,008 
Retained earnings 164,710   430,405 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,439)  (46,428)
Treasury stock at cost (103,633)  (74,752)
Total stockholders’ equity 726,179   1,010,746 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,968,233  $2,319,788 
    


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Twelve Months Ended October 31,
  2025   2024 
Operating activities:   
Net (loss) income$(250,806) $33,059 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 103,444   60,328 
Loss (gain) on disposition of capital assets 613   (5,218)
Stock-based compensation 3,685   2,952 
Deferred income tax (18,535)  (15,336)
Goodwill impairment charge 302,284   - 
Charge for deferred loan costs and debt discount -   3,469 
Gain on deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract -   (6,512)
Restructuring charges 4,561   - 
Other, net 7,114   4,495 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (6,878)  973 
Decrease in inventory 23,553   33,484 
(Increase) decrease in other current assets (3,653)  4,297 
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 3,313   (35,824)
(Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (9,657)  6,250 
Increase in current income taxes payable 11,108   9,139 
Decrease in other long-term liabilities (4,693)  (7,155)
Other, net (556)  411 
Cash provided by operating activities 164,897   88,812 
Investing activities:   
Business acquisition -   (398,554)
Capital expenditures (62,642)  (37,086)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 634   15,046 
Cash used for investing activities (62,008)  (420,594)
Financing activities:   
Borrowings under credit facilities 190,000   785,000 
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (265,000)  (83,750)
Debt issuance costs -   (13,808)
Repayments of other long-term debt (4,045)  (296,206)
Common stock dividends paid (14,889)  (11,972)
Issuance of common stock 214   573 
Proceeds from deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract -   6,512 
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,400)  (1,193)
Purchase of treasury stock (32,360)  - 
Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (127,480)  385,156 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (286)  (8,853)
(Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,877)  44,521 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 102,995   58,474 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$78,118  $102,995 
    


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
            
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
            
 Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Cash provided by operating activities$88,254  $5,479  164,897  $88,812 
Capital expenditures(21,646) (13,651) (62,642) (37,086)
Free Cash Flow$66,608  ($8,172) 102,255  $51,726 
            
            
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.
            
 As of October 31,    
 2025  2024       
Term loan facility$468,750  $493,750       
Revolving credit facility172,500  222,500       
Finance lease obligations (1)62,619  60,676       
Total debt (2)703,869  776,926       
Less: Cash and cash equivalents76,018  97,744       
Net Debt627,851  679,182       
            
(1) Includes $56.4 million and $50.3 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.
            


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
           
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
July 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2025		 Total
  Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation
Net income (loss) as reported $19,571  $(276,007) $20,515 $(14,885) $(250,806)
Income tax expense (benefit)  15,147   (8,191)  6,307  (5,050)  8,213 
Other, net  (5,246)  (855)  159  (1,229)  (7,171)
Interest expense  13,468   14,218   13,940  14,186   55,812 
Depreciation and amortization  25,630   33,882   19,192  24,740   103,444 
Asset impairment charges  -   302,284   -  -   302,284 
EBITDA  68,570   65,331   60,113  17,762   211,776 
Cost of sales (1),(2)  308   148   976  9,007   10,439 
Selling, general and administrative (1),(3)  2,056   3,449   1,110  3,869   10,484 
Restructuring (credit) charges (4)  (16)  1,367   936  7,904   10,191 
Adjusted EBITDA $70,918  $70,295  $63,135 $38,542  $242,890 
           
(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.          
(2) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.        
(3) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.        
(4) Restructuring charges related to severance.          
           

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                  
                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 
  Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS 
Net income (loss) as reported $19,571  $0.43  $(13,917) $(0.30) $(250,806) $(5.43) $33,059  $0.90  
Net income (loss) reconciling items from below  18,454  $0.40   52,440  $1.12   357,209  $7.73   64,462  $1.76  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $38,025  $0.83  $38,523  $0.82  $106,403  $2.30  $97,521  $2.66  
                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 
  Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   
Net income (loss)as reported $19,571    $(13,917)   $(250,806)   $33,059    
Income tax expense (benefit)  15,147     (3,621)    8,213     9,023    
Other, net  (5,246)    2,671     (7,171)    (7,849)   
Interest expense  13,468     17,697     55,812     20,593    
Depreciation and amortization  25,630     27,329     103,444     60,328    
Asset impairment charges  -     -     302,284     -    
EBITDA  68,570     30,159     211,776     115,154    
EBITDA reconciling items from below  2,348     50,891     31,114     67,229    
Adjusted EBITDA $70,918    $81,050    $242,890    $182,383    
                  
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2024		 
  Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items 
Net sales $489,846  $-  $492,161  $-  $1,837,641  $-  $1,277,862  $-  
Cost of sales  352,284   (308)(1)
 375,111   (29,363)(1),(2) 1,338,413   (10,439)(1),(2) 972,238   (31,501)(1),(2)
Selling, general and administrative  69,008   (2,056)(1),(3) 86,891   (21,528)(1),(3),(4) 277,261   (10,484)(1),(3) 190,470   (35,728)(1),(3),(4)
Restructuring credit (charges)  (16)  16 (5)
 -   -   10,191   (10,191)(5)
 -   - (5)
EBITDA  68,570   2,348   30,159   50,891   211,776   31,114   115,154   67,229  
Goowill impairment charges  -   -   -   -   302,284   (302,284)(6)
 -   -  
Depreciation and amortization  25,630   (9,839)(7)
 27,329   (12,623)(7)
 103,444   (46,547)(7)
 60,328   (21,605)(7)
Operating income (loss)  42,940   12,187   2,830   63,514   (193,952)  379,945   54,826   88,834  
Interest expense  (13,468)  -   (17,697)  -   (55,812)  -   (20,593)  -  
Other, net  5,246   238 (8)
 (2,671)  3,271 (8)
 7,171   120 (8)
 7,849   (6,738)(8)
Income (loss) before income taxes  34,718   12,425   (17,538)  66,785   (242,593)  380,065   42,082   82,096  
Income tax (expense) benefit  (15,147)  6,029 (9)
 3,621   (14,345)(9)
 (8,213)  (22,856)(9)
 (9,023)  (17,634)(9)
Net income (loss) $19,571  $18,454  $(13,917) $52,440  $(250,806) $357,209  $33,059  $64,462  
                  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.43    $(0.30)   $(5.43)   $0.90    
                  
                  
(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
(2) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(3) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
(4) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on accounts receivable.
(5) Restructuring credit (charges) related to severance and disposal of software.
(6) Goodwill impairment.
(7) Amortization expense related to intangible assets and onetime deprecation adjustment.
(8) Pension settlement refund and foreign currency transaction gains.
(9) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.
                  


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
 Hardware Solutions Extruded Solutions Custom Solutions Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended October 31, 2025         
Net sales$226,883  $168,603  $103,401  $(9,041) $489,846 
Cost of sales 168,881   114,227   78,561   (9,385)  352,284 
Gross Margin 58,002   54,376   24,840   344   137,562 
Gross Margin % 25.6%  32.3%  24.0%    28.1%
Selling, general and administrative (1) 29,439   22,795   14,117   2,657   69,008 
Restructuring (credit) charges (219)  -   179   24   (16)
Depreciation and amortization 12,863   7,138   5,555   74   25,630 
Operating income (loss) 15,919   24,443   4,989   (2,411)  42,940 
Depreciation and amortization 12,863   7,138   5,555   74   25,630 
EBITDA 28,782   31,581   10,544   (2,337)  68,570 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 308   -   -   -   308 
Credit related to plant relocation (SG&A) (25)  -   -   -   (25)
Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 113   87   31   1,850   2,081 
Restructuring (credit) charges related to severance (219)  -   179   24   (16)
Adjusted EBITDA$28,959  $31,668  $10,754  $(463) $70,918 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.8%  18.8%  10.4%    14.5%
          
Three months ended October 31, 2024         
Net sales$223,712  $180,135  $101,240  $(12,926) $492,161 
Cost of sales 183,427   126,653   77,746   (12,715)  375,111 
Gross Margin 40,285   53,482   23,494   (211)  117,050 
Gross Margin % 18.0%  29.7%  23.2%    23.8%
Selling, general and administrative (1) 32,860   12,367   11,612   30,052   86,891 
Restructuring charges         - 
Depreciation and amortization 13,049   8,503   5,663   114   27,329 
Operating (loss) income (5,624)  32,612   6,219   (30,377)  2,830 
Depreciation and amortization 13,049   8,503   5,663   114   27,329 
EBITDA 7,425   41,115   11,882   (30,263)  30,159 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) -   887   -   -   887 
Gain related to plant closure (SG&A) -   (5,299)  -   -   (5,299)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable 24,240   1,137   3,699   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees 268   88   -   25,871   26,227 
Adjusted EBITDA$31,933  $37,928  $15,581  $(4,392) $81,050 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.3%  21.1%  15.4%    16.5%
          
Twelve months ended October 31, 2025         
Net sales$841,674  $646,627  $388,210  $(38,870) $1,837,641 
Cost of sales 635,481   440,141   298,316   (35,525)  1,338,413 
Gross Margin 206,193   206,486   89,894   (3,345)  499,228 
Gross Margin % 24.5%  31.9%  23.2%    27.2%
Selling, general and administrative (1) 128,009   83,716   48,273   17,263   277,261 
Restructuring charges 7,936   34   205   2,016   10,191 
Depreciation and amortization 51,681   29,204   21,248   1,311   103,444 
Goodwill impairment charges 163,198   54,934   84,152   -   302,284 
Operating (loss) income (144,631)  38,598   (63,984)  (23,935)  (193,952)
Depreciation and amortization 51,681   29,204   21,248   1,311   103,444 
Asset impairment charges 163,198   54,934   84,152   -   302,284 
EBITDA 70,248   122,736   41,416   (22,624)  211,776 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 1,432   -   -   -   1,432 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 221   -   -   -   221 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory 7,453   365   1,189   -   9,007 
Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 1,510   263   81   8,409   10,263 
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software 7,936   34   205   2,016   10,191 
Adjusted EBITDA$88,800  $123,398  $42,891  $(12,199) $242,890 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 10.6%  19.1%  11.0%    13.2%
          
Twelve months ended October 31, 2024         
Net sales$427,839  $559,995  $309,441  $(19,413) $1,277,862 
Cost of sales 349,379   389,760   252,111   (19,012)  972,238 
Gross Margin 78,460   170,235   57,330   (401)  305,624 
Gross Margin % 18.3%  30.4%  18.5%    23.9%
Selling, general and administrative (1) 51,564   58,100   31,068   49,738   190,470 
Restructuring charges -   -   -   -   - 
Depreciation and amortization 16,580   25,119   18,348   281   60,328 
Operating income (loss) 10,316   87,016   7,914   (50,420)  54,826 
Depreciation and amortization 16,580   25,119   18,348   281   60,328 
EBITDA 26,896   112,135   26,262   (50,139)  115,154 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) -   3,025   -   -   3,025 
Gain related to plant closure (SG&A) -   (4,196)  -   -   (4,196)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable 24,240   1,137   3,699   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees 268   88   -   38,968   39,324 
Adjusted EBITDA$51,404  $112,189  $29,961  $(11,171) $182,383 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.0%  20.0%  9.7%    14.3%
          
(1) Includes stock-based compensation (credit) expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2025, respectively of ($1.2) million and $2.4 million, and $2.0 million and $7.4 million for the comparable prior year periods.
          


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
This table reconciles our segment presentation, as previously reported in Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report Form 8-K dated December 12, 2024 for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2024, to the current presentation.
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended October 31, 2024            
Net sales $172,031  $65,075  $52,761  $203,435  $(1,141) $492,161 
Cost of sales  127,448   40,258   44,136   163,946   (677)  375,111 
Gross Margin  44,583   24,817   8,625   39,489   (464)  117,050 
Gross Margin %  25.9%  38.1%  16.3%  19.4%    23.8%
Selling, general and administrative  10,072   8,310   5,373   44,453   18,683   86,891 
Depreciation and amortization  5,107   2,715   3,004   16,438   65   27,329 
Operating income (loss)  29,404   13,792   248   (21,402)  (19,212)  2,830 
Depreciation and amortization  5,107   2,715   3,004   16,438   65   27,329 
EBITDA  34,511   16,507   3,252   (4,964)  (19,147)  30,159 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)  887   -   -   -   -   887 
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  (5,299)  -   -   -   -   (5,299)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  -   -   -   29,076   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   10,359   15,868   26,227 
Adjusted EBITDA $30,099  $16,507  $3,252  $34,471  $(3,279) $81,050 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  17.5%  25.4%  6.2%  16.9%    16.5%
             
  Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Three months ended October 31, 2024            
Net sales $223,712  $180,135  $101,240  $-  $(12,926) $492,161 
Cost of sales  183,427   126,653   77,746   -   (12,715)  375,111 
Gross Margin  40,285   53,482   23,494   -   (211)  117,050 
Gross Margin %  18.0%  29.7%  23.2%      23.8%
Selling, general and administrative  32,860   12,367   11,612   -   30,052   86,891 
Depreciation and amortization  13,049   8,503   5,663   -   114   27,329 
Operating income  (5,624)  32,612   6,219   -   (30,377)  2,830 
Depreciation and amortization  13,049   8,503   5,663   -   114   27,329 
EBITDA  7,425   41,115   11,882   -   (30,263)  30,159 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)  -   887   -   -   -   887 
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  -   (5,299)  -   -   -   (5,299)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  24,240   1,137   3,699   - - -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees  268   88   -   -   25,871   26,227 
Adjusted EBITDA $31,933  $37,928  $15,581  $-  $(4,392) $81,050 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  14.3%  21.1%  15.4%      16.5%
             
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Twelve months ended October 31, 2024            
Net sales $650,058  $230,712  $198,424  $203,435  $(4,767) $1,277,862 
Cost of sales  498,378   144,585   168,414   163,946   (3,085)  972,238 
Gross Margin  151,680   86,127   30,010   39,489   (1,682)  305,624 
Gross Margin %  23.3%  37.3%  15.1%  19.4%    23.9%
Selling, general and administrative  56,630   31,318   20,727   44,453   37,342   190,470 
Depreciation and amortization  20,994   10,420   12,244   16,438   232   60,328 
Operating income (loss)  74,056   44,389   (2,961)  (21,402)  (39,256)  54,826 
Depreciation and amortization  20,994   10,420   12,244   16,438   232   60,328 
EBITDA  95,050   54,809   9,283   (4,964)  (39,024)  115,154 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)  3,025   -   -   -   -   3,025 
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  (4,196)  -   -   -   -   (4,196)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  -   -   -   29,076   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   10,359   28,965   39,324 
Adjusted EBITDA $93,879  $54,809  $9,283  $34,471  $(10,059) $182,383 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  14.4%  23.8%  4.7%  16.9%    14.3%
             
  Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated Corp & Other Total
Twelve months ended October 31, 2024            
Net sales $427,839  $559,995  $309,441  $-  $(19,413) $1,277,862 
Cost of sales  349,379   389,760   252,111   -   (19,012)  972,238 
Gross Margin  78,460   170,235   57,330   -   (401)  305,624 
Gross Margin %  18.3%  30.4%  18.5%      23.9%
Selling, general and administrative  51,564   58,100   31,068   -   49,738   190,470 
Depreciation and amortization  16,580   25,119   18,348   -   281   60,328 
Operating income (loss)  10,316   87,016   7,914   -   (50,420)  54,826 
Depreciation and amortization  16,580   25,119   18,348   -   281   60,328 
EBITDA  26,896   112,135   26,262   -   (50,139)  115,154 
Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales)  -   3,025   -   -   -   3,025 
Net gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  -   (4,196)  -   -   -   (4,196)
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  24,240   1,137   3,699   -   -   29,076 
Transaction and advisory fees  268   88   -   -   38,968   39,324 
Adjusted EBITDA $51,404  $112,189  $29,961  $-  $(11,171) $182,383 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  12.0%  20.0%  9.7%      14.3%
             
(1) Contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration segment.
(2) Contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the EU Fenestration segment.
(3) Contains a portion of the NA Fenestration segment and the NA Cabinet Components segment.
             

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



         
  Three Months Ended October 31,
 Twelve Months Ended October 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Hardware Solutions:(1)       
 Window and door hardware$141,303  $146,187  $552,825  $146,187 
 Screens 77,545   75,677   280,814   279,804 
 Other 8,035   1,848   8,035   1,848 
  $226,883  $223,712  $841,674  $427,839 
Extruded Solutions:(2)       
 Window profiles$73,526  $62,058  $278,399  $255,816 
 Seals and gaskets 18,601   21,321   80,916   21,321 
 Spacers 52,673   51,714   199,217   198,475 
 Solar 6,245   9,598   24,080   25,672 
 Flashing Tape 3,074   4,751   9,825   18,263 
 Window and door hardware 10,032   11,177   39,726   11,177 
 Other 4,452   19,516   14,464   29,271 
  $168,603  $180,135  $646,627  $559,995 
Custom Solutions:(3)       
 Wood solutions$51,648  $52,761  $200,104  $198,424 
 Access solutions 27,746   25,792   101,904   25,792 
 Mixing solutions 24,007   22,687   86,202   85,225 
  $103,401  $101,240  $388,210  $309,441 
         
Unallocated Corporate & Other:       
 Eliminations$(9,041) $(12,926) $(38,870) $(19,413)
  $(9,041) $(12,926) $(38,870) $(19,413)
         
Net Sales$489,846  $492,161  $1,837,641  $1,277,862 
         
(1) Reflects an increase of $2.5 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2025, respectively.
(2) Reflects an increase of $2.5 million and $5.4 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2025, respectively.
(3) Reflects an increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2025, respectively.
         



Tags

BUILDING PRODUCTS

Related Links

Recommended Reading