National Healthcare Properties Announces Closing of New $550 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (the “Company” or “NHP”) announced that it has closed a $550 million senior unsecured credit facility (“Credit Facility”), comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million term loan, maturing in December 2028.

The Credit Facility includes an “accordion feature” enabling NHP to increase the total borrowing capacity by up to an additional $450 million to $1 billion as well as two one-year extension options, all subject to certain conditions. Amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility bear interest at SOFR plus a margin between 1.55% to 2.10%, depending on the Company’s leverage. NHP used borrowings under the Credit Facility to pay off its existing $330 million secured term loan maturing in December 2026 and expects to use future borrowings for acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Michael Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President, noted, “The new Credit Facility strengthens our balance sheet and liquidity position as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy. This is an important first step in establishing a more flexible and efficient capital structure while also extending our debt maturity profile. We appreciate the support and confidence that our lending partners have placed in NHP.”

“The new Credit Facility provides current and future financial capacity to execute on our senior housing operating properties pipeline while offering flexibility to further our deleveraging strategy in a disciplined manner,” said Andrew Babin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BMO Bank N.A. served as the Joint Bookrunners with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association acting as the Administrative Agent. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BMO Bank N.A., Capital One, National Association, Citizens Bank, N.A., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Huntington National Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada served as the Joint Bookrunners. Capital One, National Association, Citizens Bank, N.A., Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Huntington National Bank, KeyBank National Association, and Royal Bank of Canada served as Documentation Agents. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as counsel to NHP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, the potential growth of NHP’s portfolio; the sale of properties; the performance of its operators/tenants and properties; its ability to enter into agreements with new viable tenants for vacant space on favorable terms, or at all; its occupancy rates; its ability to acquire, develop and/or manage properties; its ability to make distributions to shareholders; its policies and plans regarding investments, financings and other matters; its tax status as a real estate investment trust; its critical accounting policies; its ability to appropriately balance the use of debt and equity; its ability to access capital markets or other sources of funds; and its ability to finance and complete, and the effect of, future acquisitions. When NHP uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. NHP’s expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, NHP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

