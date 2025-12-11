BlueGrace Logistics Joins Triumph Network

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph (NYSE: TFIN), a leading financial and technology company modernizing freight transactions, today announced that BlueGrace Logistics has joined the Triumph Network. BlueGrace, a prominent managed logistics provider, is adopting the Triumph Network to improve efficiency and provide faster, more transparent and flexible payment options for carriers.

BlueGrace selected Triumph to enhance back-office efficiency and strengthen carrier relationships. By integrating with Triumph’s payment platform, BlueGrace will enhance automation and improve visibility for carriers. Using Triumph’s solutions enables BlueGrace to offer flexible payment terms for carriers and factoring companies, along with faster, more transparent payment options through the TFX platform, including QuickPay.

“Joining the Triumph Network gives us the flexibility to offer carriers faster, more transparent payment options while supporting our factoring partners,” said Raddy Velkov, senior vice president at BlueGrace. “This integration helps us strengthen relationships and reduce common payment challenges.”

By adopting Triumph’s solutions, BlueGrace aims to minimize discrepancies and deliver exceptional value to its partners. This initiative underscores BlueGrace’s commitment to leveraging technology to simplify logistics and strengthen relationships across the freight ecosystem.

“BlueGrace is recognized for being an innovative technology partner with a focus on data-driven decision making,” said Aaron P. Graft, founder and chief executive officer of Triumph. “We’re excited to welcome them to the Triumph Network and look forward to creating real, lasting impact for their business, their carriers and the broader logistics community.”

About Triumph

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay. www.triumph.io

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics is one of the nation’s largest Managed Logistics providers, delivering customizable transportation management solutions that help shippers control freight spend through advanced technology and a broad network of trusted carriers. With offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. https://mybluegrace.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Triumph Investor Relations Contact

Luke Wyse

Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

lwyse@tfin.com | 214-365-6936

Triumph Media Contact

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication

atavackoli@tfin.com | 214-365-6930