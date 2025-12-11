Alpine Banks of Colorado announces stock repurchase program

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (“Alpine” or the “Company”), the holding company for Alpine Bank, announced today that its board of directors has approved a stock repurchase program under which Alpine may purchase up to $5 million of its issued and outstanding Class B voting common stock.

The repurchase program is expected to begin on or about February 5, 2026, following the conclusion of Alpine’s exchange offer of Class B voting common stock for Class A voting common stock, previously announced on December 2, 2025.

“The stock repurchase program reflects the confidence we have in our future. We believe that it’s a smart way for us to create more value for our shareholders while also giving holders of Class B voting common stock more flexibility and liquidity,” said Alpine Bank President and Vice Chairman Glen Jammaron. “At the end of the day, strengthening our company helps us to keep investing in our people, our customers and the communities we call home.”

The stock repurchase program will expire on July 31, 2026, unless terminated or completed earlier by Alpine. The timing and amounts of any repurchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to, market conditions and prices, available funds, regulatory requirements, alternative uses of capital and Alpine’s financial performance. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Company may, in its discretion, modify, suspend or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the expiration of the stock repurchase program without any prior notice. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number or amount of shares of Class B voting common stock and there is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by the Company under the stock repurchase program.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.8 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating—meaning it has earned a superior performance classification—from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B voting common stock trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and are not guaranteed by the Bank.

Contacts: Glen Jammaron Mike Burns President and Vice Chairman

Alpine Banks of Colorado

2200 Grand Avenue

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

(970) 384-3266

Chief Financial Officer

Alpine Banks of Colorado

2200 Grand Avenue

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

(970) 259-3090

A note about forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “reflects,” “believes,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “will,” “estimates,” “looks forward to,” “continues,” “expects” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our evaluation of macro-environment risks, Federal Reserve rate management, and trends reflecting things such as regulatory capital standards and adequacy. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release or in any subsequent written or oral statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.