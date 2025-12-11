Class Action Filed Against Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation (PRMB) Seeking Recovery for Investors – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Primo Brands Corporation / Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PRMB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: June 17, 2024 to November 6, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover—and contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that the execution was “flawless”—Primo Brands was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus Primo Brands’ financial results.

