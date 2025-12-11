Twelve Seas Investment Company III Announces Pricing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Los Angeles, California, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Seas Investment Company III (NASDAQ: TWLVU) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “TWLVU” and will begin trading on December 12, 2025. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one right to receive one tenth (1/10) of a Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “TWLV” and “TWLVR,” respectively. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographical location. It intends to focus its search on global companies located outside the United States, with an emphasis on established profitable enterprises in oil and gas and other sectors which it believes are proven. The Company will also consider prospective targets located in the United States, but which are owned by non-U.S. shareholders, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices, international entrepreneurs or global industrial conglomerates. The Company’s management team is led by Dimitri Elkin, its Chief Executive Officer and a director, and Jonathan Morris, its Chief Financial Officer. Julian Vickers, Bob Foresman, Greg Nelson and Olga Klimova are expected to be independent directors.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Ogier (Cayman) LLP served as legal counsel to the Company, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that such offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Twelve Seas Investment Company III

Dimitri Elkin

delkin @twelveseascapital.com