The Becker Milk Company Limited: Six Month Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the six months ended October 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2025 were $1,428,054 compared to $1,451,462 for the same period in 2024;

The year-to-date non-GAAP financial measure Net Operating Income for Q2 fiscal 2026 was $1,137,175 compared to $1,191,698 in fiscal 2025;

The year-to-date net income for Q2 fiscal 2026 was $0.39 per share, compared to $0.78 net income per share in Q2 fiscal 2025.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2025 fell $23,408 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2024, a result of reduced finance income.

Six months ended October 31 2025 2024 Property revenue $ 1,369,949 $ 1,362,324 Finance income 58,105 89,138 Total revenues $ 1,428,054 $ 1,451,462 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $ 712,962 $ 1,408,754 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.78



Components of the $695,792 decrease in net income for the six months ended October 31, 2025 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2024 are:

Changes in Net Income - Six months ended October 31, 2025

compared to six months ended October 31, 2024

Provision for environmental liability Decrease in deferred tax charges $ 1,159,205 Proceeds of expropriation settlement 331,220 Increase in administrative expenses (22,427 ) Decrease in finance income (31,033 ) Increase in current taxes (49,672 ) Decrease in net operating income (54,523 ) Decrease in the fair value adjustment (2,028,562 ) Decrease in net income ($ 695,792 )



Investment property capitalization rates were unchanged during the six months ended October 31, 2025. Compared to the six months ended October 31, 2024, there was a $1,019,292 unfavourable change in the fair value adjustment to investment properties.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Net operating income

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the six months ended October 31, 2025 was $1,137,175, a $54,523 decrease compared with the previous year.

Six months ended October 31 2025 2024 Property revenue $ 1,369,949 $ 1,362,324 Property operating expenses (232,774 ) (170,626 ) Net operating income $ 1,137,175 $ 1,191,698



Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations

For the six months ended October 31, 2025 the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $391,854 ($0.22 per share) compared to $300,304 ($0.17 per share) in 2024.

Six months ended October 31 2025 2024 Net income $ 712,962 $ 1,408,754 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Adjustment to fair value of investment properties (69,656 ) (2,098,218 ) Porceeds of expropriation settlement (331,220 ) - Tax on expropriation settlement 112,767 - Deferred income taxes 12,345 1,171,550 Funds from operations 437,198 482,086 Deduct non-operating items: Expenses related to strategic review - - Sustaining capital expenditures (45,344 ) (181,782 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 391,854 $ 300,304 Adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.22 $ 0.17



STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company. Although the Company has previously engaged in discussions with potential acquirers, none of those discussions are active currently. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2025, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

