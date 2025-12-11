PRGO: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises Perrigo Company plc Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PRGO) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 27, 2023 through November 4, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Perrigo made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestle suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company’s outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company’s infant formula business; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated.

On November 5, 2025, Perrigo released its third quarter 2025 financial results and lowered its full year guidance “due to soft OTC consumption & infant formula dynamics.” The Company also disclosed it was “initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business” including “reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million.” On this news, the price of Perrigo shares declined by $5.09 per share, or approximately 25.2%, from $20.19 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at $15.10 on November 5, 2025.

What Should I Do?

