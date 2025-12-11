Coupang, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (CPNG)

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Coupang, Inc. (“Coupang” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CPNG). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

What Happened?

On November 29, 2025, Coupang reported that the personal information of 33.7 million customer accounts had been breached. On this news, the price of Coupang shares declined by $1.51 per share, or approximately 5.36%, from $28.16 per share on November 28, 2025 to close at $26.65 on December 1, 2025.

On December 10, 2025, The New York Times published an article entitled “C.E.O. Resigns in Fallout Over Massive South Korean Data Breach.” The article stated that the “head of the South Korean unit of the e-commerce company Coupang resigned on Wednesday, as the fallout from a data breach affecting nearly 34 million users of the online shopping site intensifies.” On this news, the price of Coupang shares declined by $0.87 per share, or approximately 3.23%, from $26.93 per share on December 9, 2025 to close at $26.06 on December 10, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.