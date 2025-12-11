Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Trex, United Homes Group, and Nidec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG), and Nidec Corporation (OTCMKTS:NJDCY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

On August 2025, Trex assured investors that “our revised inventory strategy reduces the volatility typically associated with channel stocking and de-stocking” and “by level-loading our production, we can better manage inventory cycles, enhance operational efficiencies, and reduce volatility in our quarterly results.” The company also called for FY 2025 sales growth of 5% to 7%.



But after the markets closed on November 4, 2025, Trex surprised investors when it reported disappointing Q3 2025 financial results with net sales of $285 million coming in 5% below the mid-point of its guidance (significantly missing analysts’ consensus estimates), a sequential decline of about 26%. The company also reported a 12% decline in net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year periods. In addition, Trex said it expects a “muted” fourth quarter, explaining in part “we expect our pro channel partners to lower their inventories through the rest of the year” and revised its 2025 sales growth guidance down to roughly 0% compared to 2024. On this news, the price of Trex shares declined by $14.61 per share, or approximately 31.07%, from $47.04 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at $32.43 on November 5, 2025.



United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

On October 20, 2025, six UHG board members resigned following the refusal of Executive Chairman Michael Nieri to step down from his role at the Company and forgo any future compensation. Nieri's refusal to agree to those conditions followed a strategic review of UHG's business by a special committee of independent directors, who unanimously concluded that "continuing to execute on the Company's strategic plan as an independent, public company is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders at this time."



On this news, UHG's stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 52.46%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025.



Nidec Corporation (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

On September 3, 2025, Nidec disclosed that it had established a third-party committee to investigate suspicions of improper accounting. The Company further revealed that its "investigations found multiple documents suggesting that . . . the Company and its group companies could have engaged in improper accounting with the involvement or knowledge of its or their management[.]"



On this news, Nidec's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.81 per ADR, or 16.5%, to close at $4.11 per ADR on September 4, 2025.



Then, on September 26, 2025, Nidec disclosed further investigative findings of additional suspected inappropriate accounting practices, including "cases where the reported value for customs purposes was declared to be lower than the appropriate amount without legitimate reason." Nidec also revealed that it "received an audit report containing a disclaimer of opinion" from its auditor due to the "ongoing investigations by the third-party committee, other internal investigations, and other action[s]."



On this news, Nidec's ADR price fell $0.29 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $4.09 per ADR on September 26, 2025.



On October 23, 2025, Nidec published a press release announcing that it was withdrawing its year-end forecast and had decided not to pay a surplus dividend, as "investigations by the Third Party Committee regarding suspected inappropriate accounting practices involving the Company and its group, as well as other internal investigations, are ongoing."



On this news, Nidec's ADR price fell $1.17 per ADR, or 25.4%, to close at $3.43 per ADR on October 23, 2025.



Finally, on October 27, 2025, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") designated Nidec under a Special Security alert in part because "TSE deems that the improvement of the internal management system of [Nidec] is highly necessary." The alert noted that "since the initial issue was discovered, the scope of the investigation has continued to expand" and that "deficiencies have already been identified in the Company's company-wide internal control systems (particularly in areas related to information and communication), as well as in the internal controls related to its accounting and financial closing processes."



On this news, Nidec's ADR price fell $0.80 per ADR, or 20.3%, to close at $3.15 per ADR on October 27, 2025.



