GlobalFi International Highlights AI Blockchain Development and Expanding Decentralized Ecosystem

Cayman Islands, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFi International is sharing an update on the progress of its Ai Blockchain platform, which supports a Decentralized Exchange and a suite of digital asset tools designed to simplify participation in the crypto economy. The company reports that its current ecosystem framework includes an AI Portfolio manager and a Super Wallet intended to help users manage assets and engage with blockchain-based applications in a single environment.

According to the GlobalFi International whitepaper, the AI Blockchain is structured to support high volume on-chain activity through smart contract automation. The architecture is designed to maintain user control of private keys while enabling activity on a Decentralized Exchange without reliance on custodial intermediaries. The company states that this approach aligns with growing interest in systems where users retain full authority over their digital assets.

The whitepaper also outlines how the AI Portfolio manager is built to allow users to track, organize and manage digital holdings with the support of AI-assisted analysis. This tool is intended to operate within the same infrastructure as the Super Wallet, which serves as a central hub for storing assets, accessing future platform features and participating in token-related processes described by the company.

GlobalFi International notes that its platform token has been offered within a range of point zero zero five USD to one USD as part of the phased rollout described on the official website. The company emphasizes that the token serves as a utility element within the planned ecosystem and is tied to access functions outlined in the technical documentation.

GlobalFi adds that the Ai Blockchain remains the foundation of the broader GlobalFi International roadmap. The project continues to focus on interoperability, smart contract development and accessibility for users who seek tools that operate within a decentralized structure. Public materials explain that the goal is to support activity across multiple blockchain environments while maintaining a user-controlled approach to digital asset management.

More information about GlobalFi International, its Ai Blockchain infrastructure and the full whitepaper can be found at GlobalFiInternational.com .



