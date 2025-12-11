Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigations into Regencell and Camping World on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) and Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC)

On October 31, 2025, Regencell disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "following recent volatility in the market for our Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ'), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares." Regencell said that "[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters" and that the Company "expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation" and "may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation."





On this news, Regencell's stock price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025.





For more information on the Regencell investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RGC



Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

On October 28, 2025, Camping World issued a press release announcing its third-quarter 2025 financial results. Among other items, the press release disclosed that "the Company's management identified prior period misstatements related to the measurement of the realizable portion of the Company's outside basis difference deferred tax asset in CWGS Enterprises, LLC[.]" Accordingly, Camping World revised its 2024 annual report, increasing its reported deferred tax assets by $43.8 million. Following this news, Camping World's stock price fell $4.17 per share, or 24.79%, to close at $12.65 on October 29, 2025.



For more information on the Camping World investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CWH



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com