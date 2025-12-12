(Caption:12BET Celebrates 18 Years of Sincerity, Integrity, and Responsible Gaming)

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12BET , shaping the iGaming landscape since 2007, proudly celebrates its 18th anniversary, marking nearly two decades of sincere dedication to trust, integrity, and meaningful connections with players around the world. Guided by the belief that sincerity builds lasting relationships, 12BET continues to stand as a symbol of credibility and fairness in the global online gaming industry.

For 18 years, sincerity has guided 12BET’s relationship with players and partners, shaping its commitment to responsible gaming and a player-first philosophy. In 2025, this dedication was recognized across the industry, with 12BET shortlisted for Best Customer Service at the EGR Operator Awards 2025 and for Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Awards 2025, reaffirming its genuine effort to enhance player satisfaction and trust across all markets.

From world-class football clubs to elite badminton championships, 12BET’s integrity shines through its partnerships with global sporting organizations. The brand has proudly supported Arsenal F.C., Newcastle United F.C., and other renowned football clubs, demonstrating a heartfelt passion for the game and its community. It has also collaborated with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the prestigious All England Open, embodying the values of respect and sportsmanship that unite athletes and fans worldwide.

“Reaching 18 years is more than an achievement; it is a promise kept,” said a 12BET spokesperson. “We thank our loyal members, partners, and team for believing in us. Sincerity has always guided our journey, and it will continue to shape how we create honest, rewarding experiences for every player.”

As part of its 18th anniversary, 12BET will soon launch a new membership initiative reflecting its appreciation for players worldwide. Guided by sincerity and trust, it underscores the brand’s vision to build lasting connections and promote a more responsible future for the industry.

About 12BET

12BET , established in 2007, is one of Asia’s leading iGaming brands, built on the core value of sincerity and a strong commitment to responsible gaming. Ranked 17th in eGaming Review Magazine’s Annual Power 50, 12BET has earned global recognition for its trusted platform and long-standing integrity. Guided by sincerity in every interaction, the brand continues to provide a secure, reliable, and meaningful experience for players worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfcd66ad-ce1d-44e9-8fcf-3a592c4fd0c8