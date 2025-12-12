Deadline Alert: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 2, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWL) securities between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR OWL INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 16, 2025, the Financial Times published an article describing how “Blue Owl has blocked redemptions in one of its earliest private credit funds as it merges with a larger vehicle overseen by the asset manager in a deal that could leave investors with large losses.”

According to the report, Blue Owl Capital Corporation II investors are restricted from pulling money from the fund until a recently announced merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation closes in early 2026.

The article further explains how, once the merger occurs, investors in Blue Owl Capital Corporation II will permanently lose the ability to redeem cash at the fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV). Instead, investors will trade their shares in for the publicly traded Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares, which are currently trading approximately 20% under the fund’s NAV.

On this news, Blue Owl’s stock price fell as much as 6% during intraday trading on November 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions; (2) that, as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Owl securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

