Strong Sense of Craftsmanship Transforms ducksnest. into a Custom Furniture Melbourne Leader

As a leader in custom made furniture curation, ducksnest. brings European craftsmanship to Australian homes through its exclusive representation of ARTISAN, a Bosnian solid-timber furniture maker known for traditional woodworking, and nunc, a Croatian design brand focused on contemporary timber expression. Specialising in luxury furniture crafted from solid, FSC-certified timbers, the brand offers made-to-order pieces tailored to individual requirements, including timber species, upholstery, finishes, and dimensions. This customised process positions ducksnest as a premier destination for luxury furniture Melbourne clients seeking refined, durable design.

As a result of this approach, interior designers regularly turn to ducksnest. for its ability to translate complex concepts into cohesive furniture outcomes. Beyond supplying European collections, the company offers interior furnishing services that support design professionals through space planning, furniture layout, palette development, and product specification. This collaborative approach ensures each custom furniture in Melbourne aligns with contemporary aesthetic standards while delivering functional performance suited to modern living.

“We curate spaces,” says founder Susan Pehar. “Every timber, finish, and upholstery choice is made with intention, so each home we furnish tells a meaningful story.” This philosophy reflects the studio’s focus on craftsmanship, material integrity, and considered design that supports how clients live.

Where intention meets materiality, the European furniture Melbourne collections reinforce this direction. ARTISAN and nunc pieces are crafted from sustainably sourced solid timber and finished by hand with natural oils that honour the timber’s natural grain and warmth, expressed through a considered range of armchairs, sofas and daybeds, beds, benches, coffee and side tables, console tables, desks, dining chairs, dining tables, homewares, lamps, stools, and storage and shelving. Each item undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure structural stability and long-term relevance. This combination of sustainable timber, artisan detailing, and made-to-order flexibility appeals to clients seeking globally informed yet locally suited furnishings.

At the core of every decision, sustainability remains central to ducksnest’s operations. Working exclusively with European manufacturers that use FSC-certified timber and ethical production methods, the brand provides luxury furniture in Melbourne that satisfies clients seeking environmentally responsible design. The use of natural finishes and durable construction methods ensures each piece supports longevity rather than short-term trends.

Since its earliest days, ducksnest. has developed strong relationships with interior designers, architects, and homeowners who value handcrafted, meaningful furniture that enhances the way spaces function and feel, including those seeking custom furniture in Sydney. Its 140-square-metre South Melbourne showroom allows clients to experience materiality, comfort, and scale firsthand. This studio environment supports informed decision-making and deepens the collaborative process between clients and the ducksnest. team.

With every commission, ducksnest. reinforces its reputation as a leader in Melbourne custom furniture. Its focus on sustainable materials, artisan workmanship, and thoughtful collaboration results in pieces built not only to enrich daily living but to embody the enduring values that define the brand for generations to come.

To learn how thoughtful craftsmanship and sustainable design can transform your interior, visit https://ducksnest.com.au.

About ducksnest

ducksnest is a Melbourne-based custom furniture curation specialist representing European brands ARTISAN and nunc. Offering made-to-order solid-timber furniture crafted with sustainability and longevity in mind, the company provides comprehensive furnishing services that support both residential and boutique commercial environments. Through close partnerships with designers and homeowners, ducksnest. delivers refined Custom Furniture Melbourne solutions designed to elevate everyday living.

