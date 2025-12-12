Sun Equipment Launches New Used Construction Equipment Division in Houston, Texas - Leading Material Handling Specialist Expands Services to Meet Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Heavy Equipment Solutions

Fort Wayne, IN , Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Equipment, one of the nation's premier suppliers of quality material handling equipment, today announced the launch of its new Used Construction Equipment division serving the greater Houston metropolitan area. This strategic expansion builds on the company's established reputation in the used forklift market and directly addresses the surging demand for affordable, high-quality construction machinery as equipment prices continue to rise nationwide.

The new division will offer an extensive inventory of used construction equipment, including excavators, loaders, skid steers, telehandlers, scissor lifts, and bulldozers, alongside the company's flagship line of used forklifts. All equipment undergoes rigorous inspection and quality assurance processes before being offered for sale.

"Houston's construction and industrial sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth, and we're seeing more companies turn to the used equipment market as a smart financial strategy," said Mike Hoskins, President of Sun Equipment. "With new equipment prices rising significantly over the past few years, businesses of all sizes are recognizing that quality used equipment offers exceptional value without compromising performance or reliability."



Rising Equipment Costs Drive Market Transformation

The decision to expand into used construction equipment comes at a critical time for the Houston market. According to recent industry reports, prices for large earthmoving equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, and motor graders have increased by 16-20%. In contrast, aerial equipment, including cranes and forklifts, has seen similar price surges. The used construction equipment market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% through 2030, driven primarily by cost considerations and the increasing financial pressures facing construction firms.

"The high cost of purchasing new equipment, combined with economic uncertainty and limited capital availability, is fundamentally changing how businesses approach their equipment needs," Hoskins explained. "Companies are discovering they can acquire high-quality used machinery at a fraction of the cost of new equipment, allowing them to allocate resources more strategically and maintain competitive pricing on projects."

Comprehensive Solutions for Houston's Booming Economy

Houston's diverse economic landscape – spanning energy, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics – creates unique equipment demands across multiple sectors. Sun Equipment's new division is positioned to serve this broad market with specialized equipment for construction, industrial, warehousing, and material handling applications.

The company's used forklift inventory remains a cornerstone offering, featuring top brands such as Toyota, Caterpillar, Hyster, Yale, Crown, Komatsu, Clark, and Mitsubishi. Available models include pneumatic forklifts, cushion forklifts, reach trucks, electric forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, and rough terrain forklifts, with capacities ranging from small warehouse units to heavy-duty industrial models.

"We don't sell cheap equipment riddled with problems," Hoskins emphasized. "We sell high-quality forklifts and construction machinery that just happen to be cost-effective. Every piece of equipment in our inventory is carefully evaluated, and we stand behind what we sell."

White-Glove Service and Customer-Centric Approach

Sun Equipment differentiates itself through comprehensive customer support services, including:

• Nationwide delivery with competitive freight quotes

• Trade-in programs offering fair market value for existing equipment

• Flexible financing options for qualified buyers

• Expert consultation to match equipment to specific application needs

• Detailed equipment history and inspection reports

• After-sales support and service referrals

"Our business is built on relationships and referrals," said Hoskins. "The majority of our customers come to us through word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied buyers. That's a responsibility we take seriously, and it drives us to deliver exceptional service on every transaction."

Strategic Location in America's Fourth-Largest City

Houston's strategic position as a global trading hub, anchored by the Port of Houston – one of the nation's largest ports – makes it an ideal location for Sun Equipment's expansion. The city's population of over 2.3 million, combined with its role as the energy capital of the world and its diversified industrial base, creates sustained demand for both material handling and construction equipment.

The Houston market's ongoing infrastructure development, commercial construction boom, and industrial expansion provide strong fundamentals for long-term growth in the used equipment sector. From the massive Texas Medical Center to thriving manufacturing facilities in northwest Houston, the city's economic vitality translates directly into equipment needs.

Sustainability Through Equipment Reuse

Beyond the financial benefits, Sun Equipment's focus on used equipment aligns with growing sustainability initiatives in the construction industry. By extending the useful life of quality machinery, the company helps reduce waste, minimize the carbon footprint of manufacturing new equipment, and support circular-economy principles.

"Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to our customers," Hoskins noted. "Choosing quality used equipment isn't just good business – it's good stewardship of resources."

Availability and Contact Information

Sun Equipment maintains an ever-changing inventory that reflects strong demand and competitive pricing. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact the company directly to discuss specific equipment needs, current availability, and upcoming inventory.

For more information about Sun Equipment's used forklift and construction equipment inventory, or to discuss equipment needs with a sales representative, contact:

Mike Hoskins

President, Sun Equipment

Phone: (844) 428-9543

Email: mike@sunequipment.com

Website: www.sunequipment.com

Houston TX Used Forklift Division: https://sunequipment.com/texas-dealer-locations/used-forklifts-for-sale-houston-tx/