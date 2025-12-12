DEADLINE ALERT for MLTX, BAX, JHX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX)

Class Period: March 10, 2024 – September 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that SLK and BIMZELX share the same molecular targets (the inflammatory cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F); (ii) that SLK’s distinct Nanobody structure would not confer a superior clinical benefit over the traditional monoclonal structure of BIMZELX; (iii) SLK’s distinct Nanobody structure supposed increased tissue penetration would not translate to clinical efficacy; and (iiii) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – October 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (ii) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (iii) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (iiii) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (v) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX)

Class Period: May 20, 2025 – August 18, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) sales in James Hardie’s largest business segment were experiencing inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, and not sustainable customer demand as represented; and (ii) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

