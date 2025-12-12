Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Encourages Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Investors To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTDR) securities between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Bitdeer investors have until February 2, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN BITDEER (BTDR), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On November 10, 2025, Bitdeer announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, revealing a per-share loss of $1.28, well below the consensus expectation of a loss of $0.22. The Company also disclosed that development of its next-generation Seal 04 ASIC chip had been substantially delayed, contradicting positive statements Bitdeer had previously made about the chip’s development.

On this news, Bitdeer’s stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 14.90%, to close at $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1), the SEAL04 chip projected to have a chip-level energy efficiency of 5 J/TH would be ready for use in the A4 rigs with an expected mass production to begin in the second quarter 2025. (2), as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Bitdeer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com