Sullivan Awards a Certification to Beoka, a Leading Chinese sports rehabilitation brand: No.1 Global Sales in Mid-to-High-End Massage Guns for Three Consecutive Years

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 8, the globally renowned market research firm Sullivan presented a significant certification to the Chinese sports rehabilitation brand Beoka—“No.1 Global Sales in Mid-to-High-End Massage Guns for Three Consecutive Years”(May 2022–April 2025).Simultaneously, Beoka unveiled its 2026 full-scenario sports recovery product lineup, delivering more convenient, efficient, and precise recovery solutions through continuous technological innovation.





As an A-listed intelligent rehabilitation equipment enterprise in China, Beoka possesses nearly 30 years of experience in medical device R&D and manufacturing. The company consistently focuses on the rehabilitation sector within the health industry, dedicated to integrating professional rehabilitation technology into daily life, providing efficient and convenient solutions for sub-health conditions, sports injuries, rehabilitation prevention, and clinical post-treatment recovery. Beoka holds over 800 patents, ranking first globally in patent applications for percussion massage guns and among the global leaders in patent applications for compression boots. The company's core products include massage guns, air compression boots, oxygen generators, rehabilitation physiotherapy equipment, etc., exported to more than 70 countries and regions including the United States, the European Union, the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea.



The four core new products released this time closely align with actual usage needs.



Beoka Variable Amplitude Massage Guns—D2 MAX, D3 MAX, and D6 MAX—break through the limitations of traditional fixed-amplitude designs, allowing massage depth to be adjusted according to the thickness of different muscle groups: thin muscles use short amplitude for safer relaxation; thick muscles use long amplitude for more effective relaxation. Among them, the D2 MAX is suitable for daily recovery, with an amplitude range of 6–12 mm and a stall force of 9–15 kg; the D3 MAX is designed for fitness users, with an amplitude of 7–15 mm and stall force of 16–25 kg; and the D6 MAX targets professional users, with an amplitude of 8–16 mm and stall force of 27–35 kg, covering a wide range of recovery needs from everyday relaxation to post–high-intensity training.









This series of products offers 6 adjustable elbow angles, providing 90° structural assistance. The massage head remains perpendicular to the muscles at all times, and the force is not lost.



According to data from the incoPat Global Patent Database, as of November 2025, Beoka’s variable amplitude massage gun technology ranks No.1 worldwide, and exceeds the combined total of patent applications from second to tenth place.



The Cold Compression Boots utilize a compressor-driven refrigeration system, achieving precise temperature control without the need for ice. They feature a "fish-scale" five-chamber stacked airbag design that provides 360° seamless coverage and uninterrupted air pressure transmission.





A high-precision pressure sensor enables 5–75 mmHg adjustable compression even under cooling mode, effectively relieving post-exercise muscle soreness and enhancing recovery efficiency.



The Infinite Oxygen Cup introduces a press-to-release oxygen design, allowing users to inhale high-concentration oxygen without nasal tubes. Breaking the limitations of ordinary oxygen concentrators and oxygen tanks, it provides oxygen supplementation “as easily as drinking water.” The product adopts a highly integrated structure and weighs only 500 grams, features a built-in lithium battery, supports power bank charging and operation while charging, and delivers continuous oxygen output as long as power is available, meeting instant oxygen needs for sports, outdoor activities, work, study, and more.





The Intelligent Moxibustion Robot integrates modern technology with traditional Chinese medicine. Equipped with a high-definition camera and AI algorithms, it can intelligently identify body feature points and automatically locate acupoints. Through a six-axis robotic arm, it accurately replicates five moxibustion techniques and sixteen treatment programs. With AI-enabled temperature protection, distance protection, and touch protection, the device preserves the core therapeutic benefits of traditional moxibustion while addressing pain points such as high operational difficulty, smoke irritation, and open-flame risks. It can be used to relieve issues such as Qi deficiency, damp-heat, and wind-cold symptoms.





In the future, Beoka will, as always, uphold the corporate mission of "Tech for Recovery • Care for Life", driven by continuous innovation and centered on customer needs, and strive to become a trusted manufacturing and solution partner for global users.

