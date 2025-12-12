EZVIZ brings unbeatable Double 12 magic across Southeast Asia, celebrating smarter living with exclusive offers on smart home gadgets

MANILA, The Philippines, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This festive season, EZVIZ, the trusted smart companion for families across Southeast Asia, is bringing a wave of joy and security with irresistible offers on its most popular smart products. As the year draws to a close, there’s no better time to refresh your home with EZVIZ’s innovative gadgets, ensuring you and your loved ones step into the new year wrapped in comfort, care, and protection.

Forget the stress of deal-hunting, EZVIZ has you covered with exclusive savings on the most sought-after smart cameras. Whether you want to fortify your home’s interior or bolster its outdoor security, EZVIZ’s thoughtfully crafted products make smart living more accessible than ever. Here are some must-have highlights:

H7c Dual-Lens Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Take your home security up a notch with the H7c Dual. It gives you the best of both worlds: a wide-angle fixed lens for full-room coverage and a pan-and-tilt lens to zoom in on what matters. It guards well with eyes and ears: with loud‑noise detection and smart human‑shape alerts, you’re notified only when it really counts. A quick tap starts two‑way talk so you can instantly check in or respond. With sharp 2K+ video and color night vision, it sees clearly day and night, without complicated setup or a big price tag.

H9c Dual Lens Indoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Ready to see your security the way it should be? The H9c Dual gives you the answer: a wide-angle lens that blankets your space and a pan-and-tilt lens that zeroes in on the action. It’s intuitive, automatically tracking movement and focusing where it counts, so you never miss a detail. 2K clarity makes every frame crystal clear, while color night vision and spotlights ensure nothing stays hidden in the dark.

C6N 1080p Indoor Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Think of C6N as your home’s quiet, always‑aware observer. With full 360° pan‑and‑tilt control, it watches every corner, no blind spots, no guesswork. When it detects motion, C6N springs into action, auto‑tracking the movement and alerting you instantly. Even at night or in low light, its Smart IR night vision keeps details sharp so nothing disappears into darkness. Want privacy? One tap puts it to sleep. Need to check in? Two‑way talk lets you see and speak to what’s happening at home, from anywhere.

H8c Pro 2K Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

Your home just got a vigilant, all-seeing partner. The H8c Pro 2K brings 360° freedom with 2K sharpness, watching every inch without missing a beat. When something moves, it doesn’t just record—it tracks with precision, keeping everything in focus. Built-in spotlights and color night vision turn the dark into your ally. This camera doesn’t rest, and neither should your peace of mind.

