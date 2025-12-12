Faraday Future and Faraday X Join High Ranking Political Leaders in Washington, D.C., Where FX CEO, Max Ma, Contributed to Key Discussions on FX Business, EVs, U.S. Manufacturing and Innovation

The Company is actively engaging with policy leaders in the U.S. and has been involved in ongoing constructive proposals regarding automotive policy, particularly involving the EV sector and FX’s new business strategy in the U.S.

The Company recently announced that it has launched the start of assembly of the first FX Super One MPV pre-production vehicles at the Company’s Hanford, CA, factory in anticipation of the first pre-production vehicle off the line ceremony planned for December 21.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that executives from FF and FX brands recently joined numerous members of Congress and political leadership for pertinent business meetings in Washington, D.C. The meetings, attended by FX CEO Max Ma, and John Schilling, Director of PR and Government Affairs for the Company, included an open dialogue on a number of policy topics such as EV sales, tariffs, U.S. manufacturing and innovation. The Company wants to continue to work closely with the leadership in the nation’s capital in the near future to help promote the long-term prosperity of America’s high-end manufacturing sector, centered around the automotive industry and its broader ecosystem.









In 2024, FF announced its Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy, including the China-U.S. industrial bridge, alongside the launch of the second brand, Faraday X (FX). FX plans to bring world-class vehicle components to the U.S. for localized assembly through this approach, which enables FX to bring global industrial value, including those from China, into the U.S. in a way that aligns with U.S. priorities and national interests.

Currently, FF is proud to have a strong manufacturing footprint in the U.S., where it builds 100% of its vehicles, including the FF 91 2.0. The Company recently announced that it has launched the start of assembly of the FX Super One MPV pre-production vehicles at the Company’s facility in Hanford, CA, in anticipation of the first pre-production vehicle off the line ceremony planned for December 21.

While the FX brand will source components internationally in the early phase, FX is committed to progressively shifting to U.S.-based suppliers. This initiative will also encourage global automotive supply chain enterprises to establish manufacturing operations in the U.S., accelerating the development of the domestic NEV ecosystem. This approach not only supports the return of advanced manufacturing to America, but also safeguards U.S. consumer data, strengthens U.S. competitiveness in the global auto industry, and contributes meaningfully to restoring the country’s leadership position in the automotive sector.

“It was a constructive few days in Washington DC meeting with members of Congress, and included such pertinent topics related to our operations such as our new FX business, U.S. based manufacturing and the importance of innovation in driving the automotive industry to the next level,” said Max Ma. “I’m happy to say this open dialogue and ongoing discussions with the policy makers and political leaders in the U.S. will help us set a clear pathway for the further development of FF and the FX brand in the U.S. market.”

