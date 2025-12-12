ULOFEY Elevates Wig Technology with the Launch of Invisible Blend™ Fake Scalp Wigs, Redefining Natural Comfort and Global Shopping

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ULOFEY, a premium provider of ethically sourced human hair wigs, today announced the launch of its innovative Invisible Blend™ Fake Scalp Wigs collection. This new line sets a new benchmark for realism, comfort, and hassle-free global purchasing, directly addressing the needs of style creators and individuals experiencing hair loss.

The Invisible Blend™: A Breakthrough for Hair Loss and Realism



The Invisible Blend™ technology revolutionizes the wig-wearing experience. By flawlessly mimicking a real human scalp, this construction eliminates the long-standing hassle of using stocking caps or makeup to conceal the unit’s base.



"We listened carefully to our community, particularly those seeking a discreet and therapeutic solution for hair thinning or loss," said a spokesperson for ULOFEY. "The Invisible Blend™ offers the ultimate peace of mind—a flawless, undetectable blend that provides superior comfort for sensitive scalps, which is a top priority for our customers experiencing alopecia or pattern baldness."



The new units are Ready-to-Wear, featuring pre-plucked hairlines and expertly bleached knots, ensuring an immediate, professional finish right out of the box.



Commitment to Unrivaled Quality and Diversity



ULOFEY ensures superior quality through its use of 100% Unprocessed Raw-Virgin Hair, meticulously sourced from premium Slavic, Chinese, and Brazilian donors. This commitment results in natural movement, lasting volume, and durability.



In response to the growing demand for specialized units, ULOFEY continues to expand its offerings, including lighter-density wigs and cap constructions favored by the Caucasian market, ensuring a perfect fit and appearance for all demographics.



Worry-Free International Shopping with DDP



To support its growing global customer base, ULOFEY has streamlined its international shipping policy with Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) as the default shipping method.



Under DDP terms, ULOFEY manages and pre-pays all applicable import duties, taxes (such as VAT or GST), and customs clearance fees. This means the price paid at checkout is the final price, eliminating unexpected charges upon delivery and providing a truly hassle-free experience.



Empowering the Community: The ULOFEY Collective



ULOFEY also highlights its dedication to collaboration through The ULOFEY Collective. This exclusive community fosters a crucial feedback loop, allowing loyal customers and style creators to directly influence future product development, ensuring ULOFEY collections are continually shaped by user experience. Members gain access to product exclusives, special discounts, and increased visibility as "Style Stars."



For more information on the Invisible Blend™ Fake Scalp Wigs and the ULOFEY collection, please visit ulofey.com.



About ULOFEY



ULOFEY is a provider of premium human hair wigs, committed to sourcing high-quality, ethically-derived hair and utilizing innovative technology to create the most natural and comfortable wearing experience. ULOFEY prides itself on customer-centric policies and fostering a loyal community of style creators.



For more information, visit Ulofey.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54044ef7-b296-44ae-a10e-138cdafd2dd1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8d200c2-c7de-4258-969c-a2c2f2e69865

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/209be08a-82e0-49fb-adde-7ec37fe5c368