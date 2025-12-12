Sonami Unveils Layer-2 Solution to Alleviate Solana’s Congestion Issues

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonami has officially announced the launch of its Layer-2 scaling solution designed to address congestion on the Solana blockchain. The innovative approach will bundle high-frequency transactions, reducing the strain on Solana’s Layer-1 and enhancing the performance of decentralized applications (dApps) during periods of high demand.





As Solana’s ecosystem continues to grow, transaction surges — such as those seen during large-scale NFT mints or high-volume meme-coin trading — often lead to network congestion. Sonami’s Layer-2 infrastructure aims to alleviate these issues, providing users with faster and more efficient transaction processing without compromising the security or decentralization of the Solana network.

Key Features of Sonami’s Layer-2 Solution:

Transaction Bundling: Multiple user transactions are grouped and optimized before being submitted to Solana’s Layer-1 for final settlement.



Multiple user transactions are grouped and optimized before being submitted to Solana’s Layer-1 for final settlement. Increased Throughput: Reduced pressure on the main chain allows for smoother operation during periods of peak demand.



Reduced pressure on the main chain allows for smoother operation during periods of peak demand. Real-Time dApp Support: Provides a stable, fast experience for applications that require quick and consistent transaction processing.



Sonami’s solution is designed to be developer-friendly, with tools that simplify integration for Solana-based applications, particularly in gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and NFTs.

What’s Next: Sonami’s Token Presale & Roadmap

As part of its scaling initiative, Sonami is currently in its token presale phase under the $SNMI ticker. The roadmap includes further development of Layer-2 infrastructure, onboarding dApp partners, and listing on CEXs and DEXs post-TGE (Token Generation Event).

About Sonami

Sonami is the first Layer-2 token specifically built for the Solana ecosystem, aiming to enhance performance during high-traffic periods. By offering scalable solutions to developers, Sonami seeks to empower the growth of real-time, decentralized applications while reducing congestion on Solana.

