Zhongsheng Fiberglass to Debut Integrated Fire Safety Matrix and Eco-Friendly Industrial Fiberglass Solutions at INTERSCHUTZ 2026





TAIZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhongsheng Fiberglass (Taizhou Zhongsheng), a vertically integrated manufacturing powerhouse with a 150,000-square-meter facility, today announced its high-profile participation in INTERSCHUTZ 2026 in Hannover, Germany. Utilizing the world’s leading trade fair for fire prevention as a strategic launchpad, the company will unveil its next-generation "Factory-Direct" supply chain platform. This exhibition will feature Zhongsheng’s complete, certified portfolio, ranging from BSI Kitemark Fire Blankets and 2500°C Graphite EV Barriers to industrial-grade Fiberglass Reinforcement Materials, offering global buyers a streamlined, single-source solution for both the safety and construction sectors.



At the core of the showcase is Zhongsheng’s commitment to elevating user experience through an exhaustive material portfolio. Unlike competitors offering limited options, the company’s Fire Blanket series is fully certified to CE, BSI Kitemark, and ASTM standards and features application-specific materials:





Standard Fiberglass (550°C): The economic gold standard for kitchen and home safety.



Silicone Coated (550°C): A premium, non-itchy option that is water/oil resistant and easy to clean—a key differentiator for the residential market.



Vermiculite Coated (800°C): Enhanced abrasion resistance, specifically designed to withstand welding sparks and splatter in workshops.



High Silica (1100°C): For extreme industrial heat protection and heavy-duty applications.



Kevlar/Aramid (400°C+): Offers exceptional tensile strength and cut resistance for rugged environments.









Addressing the urgent global challenge of Electric Vehicle (EV) fires, Zhongsheng is deploying its specialized Car Fire Blanket series. This product line represents a leap in thermal containment technology, featuring a unique 4-tier protection matrix tested to EN 13501-1:



Standard Grade: Heavy-duty Fiberglass rated for 800°C, offering cost-effective containment for petrol vehicles.



Advanced Grade: Medium Silica fabric rated for 1200°C, providing enhanced heat resistance for SUVs.



Professional Grade: High Silica fabric rated for 2500°C, designed for high-risk environments like tunnels and capable of repeated use.



Maximum Grade (The Star Exhibit): Advanced Graphite material rated for 2500°C. This lightweight, ultra-high-performance barrier is specifically engineered to isolate the extreme thermal runaway of Lithium-ion batteries. It effectively blocks oxygen and contains toxic fumes, preventing fire spread in critical confined spaces like underground parking garages and Ro-Ro ferries.

Beyond safety products, Zhongsheng will highlight its massive capacity as a premier supplier of industrial raw materials, backed by ISO 9001 quality management and RoHS environmental compliance.





Construction Reinforcement: The company produces Alkali-Resistant Fiberglass Mesh with a daily capacity of 400,000 m². This mesh is a critical component for EIFS (External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems), preventing wall cracks and extending building lifespans globally.





Composite Integrity: For the marine and automotive sectors, Zhongsheng offers an exhaustive lineup of Fiberglass Mats, including Chopped Strand, Stitched, Needle, and Combo Mats. Producing 20 tons daily, the factory ensures precise resin compatibility and high tensile strength for structural applications like boat hulls and automotive parts.





Zhongsheng’s presence at INTERSCHUTZ 2026 also emphasizes its role as a strategic partner for global brands. The company offers comprehensive OEM/ODM services, leveraging its in-house design team and printing facilities. From custom packaging design and private label printing to developing bespoke fabric specifications, Zhongsheng provides a turnkey solution that reduces time-to-market for its partners. This service is supported by a robust logistics network capable of handling complex, high-volume global shipments.







"Our competitive edge stems from complete vertical integration," said Vicky, Sales Director at Zhongsheng Fiberglass. "By controlling the entire lifecycle—from spinning raw fiberglass yarn to coating silica fabrics—within our three factories, we ensure consistent quality and factory-direct pricing."



This operational excellence has established Zhongsheng as a trusted partner for industry leaders, including retail giants HomeDepot, Walmart and LIDL, automotive innovators BMW, and technology powerhouses SAMSUNG. In the heavy industry sector, the company serves major players such as COMMUNITY BOAT BUILDING and HORNER BUILDING CO.





Industry stakeholders, distributors, and safety officials are invited to preview the full technical catalog and schedule meetings for INTERSCHUTZ 2026 by visiting the official website at zsfiberglass.com.



About Zhongsheng Fiberglass:



Located in Taizhou, China, Zhongsheng Fiberglass is a premier manufacturer of fiberglass composites. With over 20 years of experience and 500 employees, the company provides high-quality fiberglass solutions for thermal insulation, fire protection, and construction reinforcement to clients in over 50 countries.



Media Contact:

Contact: Vicky,

Email: vickytang@mccomposite.com,

Website: www.zsfiberglass.com

