Bitget Launchpool adds Talus (US) with 17.5M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Talus (US) to Bitget Launchpool and adding it to spot trading. Spot trading for the US/USDT pair began on December 11, 2025, 13:00 (UTC), with deposits available now open and withdrawals available from December 12, 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget Launchpool will run a campaign, offering a total of 17,500,000 US in rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB or US during the event, which runs from December 11, 2025, 16:00 to December 14, 2025, 16:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 to 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 16,000,000 US. In the STABLE pool, users can lock between 250 and 25,000,000 US to receive a portion of 1,500,000 US.

Talus is an infrastructure layer for decentralized AI agents, designed to bring verifiable automation and transparent agent economies onchain. Its core protocol, Nexus, serves as the intelligence layer of the Talus Network,an agentic automation system that defines how agents retrieve data, run AI inference, make decisions, and execute actions. By encoding these workflows directly onchain, Nexus delivers trustless, auditable automation rather than the traditional Web2-style agents augmented with tokens.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s Launchpool highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX and Launchpool offer both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Talus (US) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget’s role in connecting advanced AI agent networks with a global liquidity base under the Universal Exchange model.

