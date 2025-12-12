Education Expert Anthony Splittgerber of Kearney Explains Why Classical Christian Education Still Matters for HelloNation

KEARNEY, Neb., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes classical Christian education continue to matter in a fast-changing world? A HelloNation article explores this question through the perspective of Principal Anthony Splittgerber of Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, Nebraska. Rooted in Scripture and built on centuries of wisdom from Western civilization, this educational approach shapes students not only in intellect but in virtue, faith, and moral discernment.

At Zion Lutheran School, Principal Splittgerber emphasizes that classical Christian education remains essential because it connects students with a tradition that values both faith and reason. The model follows the time-tested trivium—grammar, logic, and rhetoric—a framework that has guided learners since the Middle Ages. This structure trains students first to absorb knowledge, then to understand it, and finally to express it clearly and truthfully. Through this method, children are not just memorizing facts but engaging with great ideas that have shaped human nature and the Western world.

Splittgerber’s vision of education is deeply connected to the moral and spiritual formation of students. At Zion Lutheran School, learning flows directly from Scripture, teaching that all wisdom begins with reverence for God. Each lesson, whether in science, literature, or history, demonstrates that truth is not relative but anchored in divine order. By grounding subjects in biblical understanding, teachers help students recognize how loving God and seeking truth are inseparable parts of a complete education.

In the HelloNation feature, Splittgerber explains that this kind of formation strengthens the link between knowledge and character. In an age that often prizes technology and quick results, classical Christian education focuses on the enduring question of what it means to be human. It asks students to explore human nature, the soul, and the moral choices that shape life. This approach, he says, forms students who can think clearly, communicate with grace, and live faithfully.

The article highlights that classical Christian schools like Zion Lutheran School draw inspiration from both ancient Greek philosophy and Christian teaching. Students encounter thinkers such as Aristotle, J.R.R. Tolkien, and C.S. Lewis, learning how reason and faith can exist together. They discover that wisdom involves more than data; it consists of discerning the good and choosing to live by it. This harmony of intellect and virtue reflects a distinctly Christian education that honors both the mind and the heart.

At Zion Lutheran School, students explore the sweep of Western culture and history, from the classical world to the challenges of the 19th century and 20th century. They see how societies rise or fall based on the virtues they uphold. Discussions replace debates, as the goal is not to win arguments but to seek understanding through humility and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. This practice teaches that truth is objective and that beauty points to God’s creative order.

Splittgerber’s approach to classical education shows how the model equips students for life in the modern United States while remaining faithful to Scripture and tradition. Rather than being driven by trends or standardized testing, the program nurtures disciplined thinking and moral strength. Students learn that the pursuit of knowledge is also the pursuit of virtue and that education should form not only scholars but citizens who contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Zion Lutheran School continues to reflect the best of Western civilization through its balanced approach to faith and reason. By connecting the wisdom of the ancients to the truths of Christianity, students come to see the continuity of God’s work throughout history. Whether studying the logic of Aristotle or the prose of Tolkien and Lewis, they encounter a worldview that celebrates truth, beauty, and goodness. This holistic vision prepares them to live wisely and serve others with purpose.

Classical Christian education also builds students' resilience. By studying the triumphs and failures of past centuries, they gain perspective on current challenges. They learn from the courage of those who defended truth during the 19th and 20th centuries and apply those lessons to their own lives. Through Scripture, they see that virtue is not an abstract idea but a daily practice that shapes character and community.

The HelloNation article underscores that at Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, classical Christian education is not a nostalgic return to the past but a living model that speaks to the future. Its focus on wisdom, virtue, and truth provides a counterbalance to the fragmented thinking of the digital age. By forming students to love God and seek truth, the school renews an ancient mission for modern times.

