SEALSQ Appoints Rolf Gobet as Director of Its Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announces the appointment of Rolf Gobet as Director of its Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence.

This appointment represents a major step forward in the development of the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor, an ambitious pan-European initiative designed to connect world-class research institutions, semiconductor hubs, industrial partners, and government agencies into a unified ecosystem focused on post-quantum cybersecurity and quantum-enabled innovation. The Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence will act as a central node within this corridor, reinforcing SEALSQ’s mission to deliver next-generation quantum-resilient technologies at global scale.

Rolf Gobet brings over 30 years of leadership experience driving groundbreaking public-private innovation across Europe. As a pioneer in digital trust and e-government, he played a key role at HP’s EMEA e-government group, leading the deployment of the world’s first internet voting system in collaboration with SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company. This project represented a major milestone in secure digital democracy.

As an innovator in sustainable transportation, Mr. Gobet was instrumental in the development of TOSA, the world’s first electric bus system capable of charging in motion without overhead lines, delivered through a major public-private partnership with ABB (later acquired by Hitachi in 2022). Beyond technological innovation, Mr. Gobet has been an architect of regional innovation ecosystems in French-speaking Switzerland. He contributed to the creation of clusters of excellence such as the GAIN aerospace cluster and led the Office for the Promotion of Industries and Technologies (OPI) for more than a decade, supporting companies ranging from startups to global industrial leaders. Mr. Gobet holds a master’s degree from the University of Lausanne.

As Director of the Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence, Mr. Gobet will guide strategic developments across the SEALSQ Quantum Corridor, which aims to:

Link Geneva, Lausanne, Neuchâtel, and other Swiss and European semiconductor and cryptography hubs into a unified innovation network.

Accelerate the deployment of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) across critical infrastructure, aerospace, IoT, and government systems.

Strengthen collaboration between industry, academia, and government, supporting Europe’s technological sovereignty in the post-quantum era.

Promote SEALSQ’s quantum-resilient technology vision by strengthening collaboration across academia, industry, and government to accelerate adoption of secure semiconductors, PQC, and next-generation cybersecurity architectures.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “It is my pleasure to welcome Rolf as the leader of our Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence. His pioneering achievements, exceptional expertise, and visionary leadership make him ideally suited for this strategic role. His guidance will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen Europe’s digital resilience for decades to come.”

Mr. Gobet added, “I am excited to join the SEALSQ team and contribute to the Company’s next chapter of innovation and growth. Quantum innovation represents far more than a technological breakthrough, it is the foundation of tomorrow’s digital trust and sovereignty. Through the SEALSQ Geneva Quantum Center of Excellence, we have the opportunity to position Switzerland and Europe at the forefront of secure quantum infrastructure and to inspire a new generation of collaboration between the public sector, science, industry, and society. Our mission is to ensure that quantum transformation becomes a driver of resilience, progress, and shared prosperity across the continent.”

