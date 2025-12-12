JCDecaux intends to sell additional part of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ

Paris, December 12th, 2025 – After JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, sold approximately 13.56% of APG|SGA's share capital to NZZ on May 29th, 2024, a share purchase agreement was signed on December 11th, 2025 between JCDecaux SE and NZZ, under which JCDecaux SE will sell additional 325,519 APG|SGA's shares, corresponding to 10.85% of the share capital. Upon completion of this sale, the stake in APG|SGA will be reduced to around 5.6%.

The transaction is expected to be completed after the Annual General Meeting of APG|SGA in spring 2026 and is subject to various conditions. In particular, the shareholders of APG|SGA must approve the inclusion of selective opting up clause in the articles of association to ensure that the completion of the share purchase does not trigger a mandatory offer for NZZ.

This deal will generate cash proceeds for JCDecaux SE of c. 71mCHF, i.e. c.76mEUR1 before transaction costs.

1 EUR/CHF exchange rate of 0.9328 as of December 11, 2025.

