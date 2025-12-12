"West Anhui white goose" in Lu'an city spurs a major feather industry

LU'AN, China, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the inaugural "Battle of the Feathers" Badminton Challenge was successfully held in Lu'an, a city in the west of Anhui Province. This event not only served as a public sports activity, but also represented an innovative practice of promoting industry development through competition and revitalizing business with sports events. The shuttlecocks and prizes used in the challenge all came from local independent brands, which vividly demonstrated a new development path of "sports + industry" integration.

The "West Anhui White Goose" is a long-standing and distinctive resource of Lu'an. The Publicity Department of the CPC Lu'an Municipal Committee noted that the city's goose population reached 18.843 million in 2024 and generated a comprehensive output value of approximately 17 billion CNY. Today, this traditional industry is moving toward modernization. On the breeding front, the application of IoT systems and eco-cycle models has significantly increased the survival rate of goslings. In processing, enterprises have introduced advanced technologies such as AI-powered intelligent sorting, enhancing production efficiency and product consistency. Currently, Lu'an-produced badminton shuttlecocks account for 40% of China's training shuttlecock market.

Through entire-chain coordinated development, Lu'an has established an integrated industrial system covering breeding, processing, down and feather products, and food. The city is now home to over 1,000 down and related product businesses, including 75 above-scale enterprises. In 2024, the output value of enterprises above designated size exceeded 10 billion CNY. Striving to move beyond a primary raw material supply model, the industry is focusing on building the brand of "west Anhui down" and driving product upgrades toward high-end and functional offerings.

The Publicity Department of the CPC Lu'an Municipal Committee states that, according to the development plan, by 2027, the city's goose population is expected to exceed 30 million, and the combined output value of the goose industry and the down and feather industry is projected to surpass 30 billion CNY. From a single goose feather to a sports tournament, from a traditional breeding sector to a modern industrial cluster, Lu'an is writing a new chapter of high-quality development through innovation-driven growth and brand leadership.

Source: The Publicity Department of the CPC Lu'an Municipal Committee