Poppins Launches Integrated Pediatric Care Platform to Support Working Parents with Medical, Behavioral, and Coaching Services

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppins has announced the launch of its integrated pediatric care platform designed to support working parents with medical, behavioral, and coaching services in one coordinated experience. The platform was built in response to growing challenges facing families across the United States.

According to HHS, 48% of American parents report overwhelming daily stress, compared to just 26% of adults without children. The traditional pediatric care model often separates medical care, behavioral health, and parent support, requiring families to coordinate between disconnected providers, wait weeks for appointments, and navigate everyday concerns without clear guidance.

“I made three pediatrician appointments in 10 days for medical issues – busted chin, pink eye, flu symptoms – while also dealing with daily meltdowns over getting dressed for school and playing musical beds at night,” says Alexandria Stried, CEO & Co-founder of Poppins. “There has to be a better way: can I go somewhere to address all of this?”

Poppins CEO & Co-Founder, Alexandria Stried is on a mission to change pediatric care and parent support

Stried and Poppins President & Co-founder Jenn Schoen experienced the burnout from this fragmentation as working parents, so they decided to build an alternative: Poppins, an AI-native platform that combines pediatric medical care, behavioral health, and parent coaching in one place, so families don't have to figure out which expert to call or whether their concerns are "serious enough" to warrant attention.

Less than a year later, Poppins is live in six states for 24/7 virtual pediatric medical care and nationwide for behavioral support, parent coaching, and sleep coaching, offering families immediate access to experts who consider the full picture of a child’s health needs.

How the Platform Works

Poppins operates on a simple premise: parents shouldn't have to figure out which expert to call. They should just be able to text and get help.

The platform combines family services that traditionally exist separately – 24/7 virtual pediatric medical care, behavioral support, parent coaching, and sleep coaching – into one integrated experience. Built as an AI-native platform from the ground up, Poppins uses proprietary AI workflows to triage incoming concerns, surface relevant insights from past interactions, and route families to the right care team member.

When a parent reaches out through Poppins’ secure messaging platform about issues like fever, cough, or ADHD-related concerns, a pediatric expert responds in under 15 minutes. AI-enabled tools assist the clinician by highlighting the child’s history, prior interactions, and other relevant details to provide personalized support.

The care itself is delivered by pediatric nurse practitioners with backgrounds from institutions like Boston Children's Hospital, Seattle Children's, Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, and NY-Presbyterian, along with certified parent coaches and sleep consultants. The clinical team is overseen by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mona Amin, who also sees families on the platform. The AI infrastructure allows clinicians to see more families while maintaining quality and catching symptoms connected to behavior or sleep health that might otherwise be missed.

Families use Poppins for a wide range of needs – from peer pressure and developmental milestones to rashes, frequent night wakings, family core values, screen time limits, co-parenting questions, and more.

Early Traction and What's Working

Poppins is already serving hundreds of families with a +94 Net Promoter Score and delivering real value:

67% of families report reduced household stress within nine weeks.

70% of medical cases have been successfully resolved virtually, saving families time and money.

When kids do need in-person care, Poppins helps families skip expensive emergency room visits 65% of the time, routing them to the right place instead of the most convenient one.

User feedback indicates fewer unnecessary ER visits, reduced out-of-pocket costs, and earlier attention to concerns like separation anxiety or sleep-related challenges.

What's Next

Poppins currently offers 24/7 virtual pediatric medical care in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, and Illinois, with behavioral support, parent coaching, and sleep coaching available nationwide.

Families can purchase memberships starting at $20 per month. The company is also preparing to introduce insurance-based pediatric medical care and is working with employers to offer Poppins as an employee benefit for working parents. The long-term goal is to make integrated pediatric and family support more accessible to families across the country.

To learn more about the service, please visit https://www.heypoppins.com/.

About Poppins

Poppins is an AI-enabled pediatrics and parenting platform delivering whole-child, family-centric care designed to meet the needs of modern families. The Company’s comprehensive digital platform integrates 24/7 virtual pediatric medical care with same-day behavioral, sleep, and parent coaching in one seamless solution. Families can access a Poppins pediatric expert in minutes through the Company’s convenient, and HIPAA-compliant text-based platform. Poppins pediatric experts provide timely guidance; virtual diagnosis, treatment, and prescriptions, as needed; and evidence-based support customized to meet the needs of each unique family.





