Chengdu Shuangliu: An Aviation Hub with Smart Manufacturing, A Happy Park City

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 9, at the Happy Cities Forum 2025 organized by Oriental Outlook, Shuangliu District of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, was included in the list of "China's Happiest Districts in 2025". This marks the sixth consecutive year that Shuangliu has received this honor. Happiness has become one of the district's brightest calling cards.

The sense of happiness in Shuangliu is primarily built on a solid economic foundation. Shuangliu District is home to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. In the first three quarters of this year, Shuangliu International Airport handled 24.926 million passengers, a 2.4% year-on-year increase. It also recorded a cargo and mail throughput of 540,000 tons, marking a 17.9% year-on-year growth. This aviation hub has not only brought in passenger traffic but has also become the core engine driving regional development.

In recent years, Shuangliu has promoted the transformation of its aviation economy from a "transport hub" to a "smart manufacturing hub", turning its "airport advantage" into an "industrial competitive edge". From relying solely on air transportation to building a complete industrial cluster encompassing "aviation R&D, manufacturing, maintenance, operations, and asset management", Shuangliu has achieved a remarkable transformation - from being a city with an airport to becoming an airport-driven city.

For example, in the cross-border trade of fresh products, Shuangliu has greatly improved the efficiency of customs clearance for imported fresh products. The freshest chilled salmon from Northern Europe can now enter the Chinese market via Shuangliu International Airport in as little as 48 hours.

A vibrant industrial economy must ultimately be transformed into a tangible, perceptible quality of life for citizens. Shuangliu is fully advancing the development of its '15-minute community life circle', bringing high-quality living right within reach.

With a total floor area of about 45,600 square meters, the Guanglinfang Qinghe Community Complex in Yixin Subdistrict offers a one-stop solution to the everyday needs of nearby residents - from daily essentials to dining, clothing, housing, transportation, and entertainment - fully meeting their demands for both high-quality living and social interaction.

Traditional food streets are also experiencing a new revival. Following renovation, the Banqiao Street area in Huangshui Town has created a comfortable and welcoming environment for nearby residents, businesses, and visitors, and is quickly becoming a new trending foodie destination.

If the aviation economy represents Shuangliu's 'speed', then the development of its park city reflects Shuangliu's 'warmth'.

So far, Shuangliu has built a total of 210 kilometers of greenways and 22 pocket parks. The district's green coverage has reached 49.06%, with 15.6 square meters of parkland per capita. Being greeted by greenery when opening the window and stepping into a park the moment you go outside has become part of everyday life for many residents of Shuangliu.

All these efforts aim at one goal: to integrate greenery into the fabric of the city, making it the most natural and enjoyable part of residents' daily lives.

As planes soar over the flower field at Shuangliu International Airport, passengers can see colorful patterns on the ground from their windows. Meanwhile, residents stroll leisurely in the community's 'pocket parks', while not far away, precise components for the next generation of domestically produced large aircraft are rolling off the production line in the smart manufacturing park.

The happiness of Shuangliu lies in the harmonious coexistence of soaring flights and tranquil parks within the same space and time.

Source: Oriental Outlook