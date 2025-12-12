Floris Lagerwerf nominated future CFO of IMCD as of January 2027

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (12 December 2025) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce that its Supervisory Board nominates Floris Lagerwerf to become Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of IMCD as of January 2027. Floris will succeed Hans Kooijmans, who has decided to retire as per the end of December 2026.

Floris started his career as external auditor in 2006, and he joined IMCD in its Rotterdam headquarters in 2016 as Group Controller. In 2021 he became Finance & Operations Director at IMCD Switzerland, and since January 2023, serves as Vice-President Finance & Operations for the Americas region. As of 1 January 2026, Floris will be Vice-President Finance & Operations EMEA and Industrial Business Groups.

Janus Smalbraak, Chair of the Supervisory Board: “The Supervisory Board is delighted to nominate Floris as IMCD’s future CFO. He brings a deep understanding of IMCD’s business, a proven track record in finance and M&A, and is passionate about creating result-driven teams. Having a strong candidate from within our own organisation reinforces our confidence in the company’s future and the continuity of leadership.

Marcus Jordan, CEO, and Hans Kooijmans, CFO, will continue leading IMCD and delivering on its growth strategy in 2026. We are especially grateful to Hans who committed to remain CFO of IMCD until the end of 2026, and for his support to Floris towards the transition in 2027.”

Hans Kooijmans, CFO: “People have been and are key in the success story of IMCD. Therefore, it fills me with pride that my successor comes from within our own organisation, and I am pleased to work closely together with Floris over the coming period towards the transition in 2027.”

The proposals to reappoint Marcus Jordan as member of the Management Board for four years and Hans Kooijmans as member of the Management Board until the end of December 2026 will be put to the shareholders for their approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 30 April 2026. Also, the proposal to appoint Floris Lagerwerf as member of the Management Board per January 2027 will be put to the shareholders at this AGM.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 12 December 2025, 08:00 a.m. CET.

