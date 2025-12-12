PRESS RELEASE DATED 12 DECEMBER 2025 REGARDING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SQUEEZE-OUT OF TARKETT

PRESS RELEASE DATED 12 DECEMBER 2025 REGARDING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SQUEEZE-OUT OF

This press release has been prepared by Tarkett Participation and distributed in accordance with the provisions of Article 237-3 III of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) and Article 9 of AMF Instruction No. 2006-07 relating to takeover bids, as amended.

Target company : Tarkett, a société anonyme with a supervisory board and management board, whose registered office is located at Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini, 92919 Paris La Défense Cedex, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 352 849 327 (“Tarkett” or the “Company”) and whose shares are listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) under ISIN code FR0004188670, ticker symbol “TKTT” (the “Shares”).

Offeror : Tarkett Participation1 , a société par actions simplifiée with its registered office at Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini, 92919 Paris La Défense Cedex, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 898 347 877 (“Tarkett Participation” or the “Offeror”).

Terms of the squeeze-out : Following the public buy-out offer initiated by the Offeror on the Company’s Shares, which was the subject of a clearance decision from the AMF dated June 5, 2025 (see D&I 225C0943 of June 6, 2025) and which took place from June 11, 2025 to June 24, 2025 (inclusive), and its reopening from November 24, 2025 to December 5, 2025 (inclusive) (the “Offer”), the Offeror held directly and indirectly 64,697,159 Shares, representing 98.70% of the share capital and 99.29% of the theoretical voting rights based on a total number of 65,550,281 shares representing 123,938,579 theoretical voting rights of the Company as of November 30, 2025.

It should also be noted that, as of the date hereof, the Offeror holds, in accordance with the assimilation rule provided for in Article L. 233-9 I, 2° and 4° of the French Commercial Code, 32,209 free Shares under retention definitively allocated and subject to liquidity agreements and 18,559 treasury Shares not tendered by the Company to the Offer (together, the “Excluded Shares”). The Excluded Shares will therefore not be transferred to the Offeror as part of the squeeze-out procedure.

Excluding the Excluded Shares, the Tarkett Shares not tendered to the Offer (including in the context of its reopening) by minority shareholders amount to 853,122 and represent, upon completion of the Offer, 1.30% of the share capital and 0.71% of the theoretical voting rights of the Company2.

Hence, the conditions set forth in Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code, as well as in Articles 237-1 et seq. of the AMF’s General Regulations for the implementation of the squeeze-out procedure have been met, given:

the 853,122 Tarkett Shares not tendered to the Offer by minority shareholders represent no more than 10% of Tarkett’s share capital and voting rights;

when examining the compliance of the proposed Offer, the AMF was provided with (i) the valuation report prepared by Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel, Portzamparc BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (“ CACIB ") and Société Générale, acting as the banks presenting the Offer, and (ii) the report of the independent appraiser, Finexsi – Expert & Conseil Financier, represented by Mr Olivier Peronnet and Mr Olivier Courau, which concluded that the price of €17 in cash per Tarkett Share was fair, including in the context of a squeeze-out 3 ;

By letter dated December 10, 2025, Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel, Portzamparc BNP Paribas, CACIB and Société Générale, acting on behalf of the Offeror, informed the AMF of the Offeror’s decision to implement the squeeze-out procedure in respect of the Shares not tendered to the Offer held by minority shareholders (excluding the Excluded Shares), as the Offeror had expressed its intention to do in the offer document (note d’information) relating to the Offer, which received AMF visa no. 25-199 dated June 5, 2025 (the “Offer Document”).

In accordance with AMF D&I notice no. 225C2106 of 12 December 2025, the squeeze-out will be implemented on 23 December 2025 and will cover all existing Shares not directly held by the Offeror at the end of the Offer (excluding the Excluded Shares), i.e. 853,122 shares, representing 1.30% of the share capital and 0.71% of the Company’s theoretical voting rights4.

The trading suspension of the Shares will remain in effect until the squeeze-out is implemented.

Euronext has published the timetable for the squeeze-out of the Shares and the date on which the Company’s Shares will be delisted from the Euronext Paris regulated market, i.e., 23 December 2025.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 237-5 of the AMF’s General Regulations, the Offeror will publish a notice informing the public of the squeeze-out in a legal gazette (journal d’annonces légales) in the place of the Company’s registered office.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 237-4 of the AMF’s General Regulations, the Offeror has undertaken to pay the total amount of the compensation, net of all costs, into a blocked account opened for this purpose with Uptevia, designated as the centralizing agent for compensation transactions, which will carry out the indemnification on behalf of the Offeror on the accounts of the shareholders whose bank details are known.

Unallocated funds corresponding to the compensation for securities whose rightful claimants remain unknown will be held by Uptevia for ten (10) years from the date of implementation of the squeeze-out and paid to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations at the end of this period. These funds will be available to the beneficiaries subject to the thirty-year statute of limitations in favor of the French State.

The Offer Document relating to the Offer approved by the AMF on June 5, 2025 under visa number 25-199, as well as the document containing other information on the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Tarkett Participation, are available on the websites of Tarkett (www.tarkett-group.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org)

Tarkett Participation

Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini

92919 Paris La Défense Cedex



Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel

29 Avenue de Messine

75008 Paris





Portzamparc BNP Paribas

1 Boulevard Haussmann

75009 Paris







Société Générale

GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG

75886 Paris Cedex 18 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank



12, Place des Etats-Unis



CS 70052



92547 Montrouge Cedex





The response document (note en réponse) relating to the Offer prepared by Tarkett and approved by the AMF on June 5, 2025 under visa number 25-200, as well as the document containing other information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Tarkett, are available on the websites of Tarkett ( www.tarkett-group.com ) and the AMF ( www.amf-france.org )

Tarkett

Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini

92919 Paris La Défense Cedex

1 It is specified that the Offeror, controlled by Société Investissement Deconinck, a société par actions simplifiée with its registered office at Tour Initiale - 1 Terrasse Bellini, 92919 Paris La Défense Cedex, and registered in the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 421 199 274, controlled by the Deconinck family, is acting in concert with Expansion 17 S.C. A., a reserved alternative investment fund in the form of a société en commandite par actions, “Tarkett” compartment, with its registered office at 11-15, avenue Emile Reuter, L - 2420 Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B180975 and Global Performance 17 S.C. A., a reserved alternative investment fund in the form of a société en commandite par actions, “Millésime 3” compartment, with its registered office at 11-15, avenue Emile Reuter, L - 2420 Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B180980 (both of which are part of the Wendel group), Mr. Fabrice Barthélemy, Chairman of the Company’s Management Board and Chairman of the Offeror, and members of the Deconinck family who directly own shares in the Company, where applicable.

2 Based on a total number of 65,550,281 shares representing 123,938,579 theoretical voting rights in the Company as of November 30, 2025, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations.

3 See D&I 225C0943 dated June 6, 2025.

4 Based on a total number of 65,550,281 shares representing 123,938,579 theoretical voting rights in the Company as of November 30, 2025, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations.

