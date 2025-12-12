NOVEMBER: SOFT FREIGHT AND PASSENGER VOLUMES

INVESTOR NEWS no. 39 - 12 December 2025

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in November 2025 of 3.6m lane metres were 1.8% below 2024 and 3.8% lower adjusted for route changes. YTD growth rates were -0.4% and

-1.8%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were below 2024 following soft volumes on most routes. Mediter-ranean volumes were as expected below 2024 due to capacity reductions.

Channel volumes were on level with 2024 as the new Jersey volumes offset a slow-down in the total Dover Strait volumes. Baltic Sea and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were both above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.1% to 41.5m from 41.4m in 2024-23 and decreased 2.1% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in November 2025 was adjusted for route changes* down 10.5% to 195k vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was

-4.5%. Higher passenger volumes in Strait of Gibraltar were offset by mainly lower Channel volumes. The number of cars in November was 6.8% below 2024 adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers decreased 19.7% to 5.3m compared to 6.6m for 2024-23. The decrease was 5.5% adjusted for route changes*.

*Adjusted for sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen end October 2025, exit from Tarifa-Tanger Ville early May 2025, and addition of Jersey routes from end March 2025.

DFDS ferry volumes November Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,350 3,695 3,627 -1.8% 38,403 41,432 41,458 0.1% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 188 259 203 -21.5% 4,480 6,594 5,294 -19.7%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The December 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 13 January 2026 at around 10.00am CET.





