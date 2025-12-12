Electric Power Substation Automation Market Poised for Strong Growth to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Power Substation Automation Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric power substation automation market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to expand further, reaching $25.34 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 6.1%. This surge is driven by increasing energy efficiency demands, rising electricity consumption, grid resilience, enhanced security, and renewable energy integration. Moving forward, the market is expected to grow to $31.41 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.5%, fueled by smart grid initiatives, digitalization, Industry 4.0, integration of distributed energy resources, and rapid urbanization.

Current advancements include digital substation solutions, with companies like Hitachi Energy and Schneider Electric at the forefront. In January 2024, Hitachi Energy introduced the SAM600 3.0, transforming communications within substations through digital integration. Similarly, Schneider Electric's acquisition of Aurtra Pty Ltd. in March 2022 bolsters their digital service capabilities, promoting transformer longevity and cost optimization.

Despite the optimistic forecast, the market faces challenges from global trade relations. Increased U.S. tariffs and subsequent trade tensions have affected utility sectors, with higher costs on imported equipment like turbines and transformers. These challenges necessitate a focus on domestic procurement, digital transformation, and innovations to manage rising expenses while maintaining energy reliability.

Globally, North America dominated the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses product segments such as intelligent electronic devices, SCADA systems, and communication networks, addressing the needs of transmission and distribution substations across various end-user sectors.

Significant market players include Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others. These entities are pivotal in driving technological advancements and market expansion through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovative product launches.

The electric power substation automation market research provides valuable insights into industry trends, market size, regional share, competitor analysis, and future opportunities. Detailed reports offer in-depth analysis, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate the evolving market landscape effectively.

The report delves into the critical queries shaping the industry's future: identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets for electric power substation automation, understanding its relationship to the wider economy, and analyzing technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences.

The analysis covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and trends shaping the future. It charts both historical and forecast growth by geography.

Characteristics: Defines the market scope and dynamics.

Market Size: Analyzes current market size alongside growth forecasts.

Technological Advancements: Examines impacts of AI, automation, and more.

Segmentation: Explores sub-markets for tailored strategies.

Geographic Analysis: Provides in-depth regional and country insights.

Competitive Landscape: Offers a detailed view of market competition and financial developments.

Trends & Strategies: Identifies recovery strategies post-crisis.

