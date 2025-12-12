Rapid Expansion Expected: Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market to Reach $3.09 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The autonomous delivery vehicles market is experiencing a significant surge, with an anticipated growth from $1.07 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.3%. This growth owes much to the burgeoning demand in e-commerce, a dwindling supply of delivery drivers, a rising preference for contactless deliveries, increasing last-mile delivery costs, and heightened investment in autonomous technology.

The market is projected to expand to $3.09 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 23.8%. Contributing factors include the deployment of 5G networks, demand for sustainable delivery solutions, focus on reducing delivery times and costs, and enhancing supply chain resilience. Technological advancements such as lidar and radar sensors, the development of urban delivery networks, and innovations in autonomous convoy systems will drive trends.

A slight reduction in growth rate from the previous 24.3% forecast is attributed to US tariffs impacting electric drivetrains and other autonomous vehicle components sourced from China and South Korea, which in turn affect overall cost structures. This is compounded by mutual tariffs and global economic tensions.

The e-commerce boom is set to boost the autonomous delivery vehicles market further. A report from the US Census Bureau notes e-commerce sales at $1.19 trillion in 2024, marking an 8.1% rise from 2023. As e-commerce expands, demand for autonomous solutions in last-mile delivery escalates, enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining supply chains.

Prominent market players, including WeRide Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and FedEx Corporation, are spearheading innovation. For instance, WeRide's Robovan W5 autonomous delivery vehicle offers a robust, unmanned solution for urban logistics, featuring Level 4 autonomy and a substantial payload capacity, optimizing logistics operations.

Significant mergers like Rockwell Automation's acquisition of Clearpath Robotics Inc. aim to refine material handling in manufacturing, promoting autonomous logistical solutions in line with connected factory visions.

Autonomous delivery vehicles, comprised of self-operating ground and aerial systems, leverage advanced technologies for efficient, automated deliveries across multiple industries including retail, healthcare, and logistics. The market forecast must remain alert to fluctuating trade dynamics and tariffs, likely enshrining updated forecasts and strategies in upcoming reports.

Major industry challenges arise from increased US tariffs impacting costs for trucking and logistics sectors, prompting firms to seek alternative solutions like fuel efficiency and increased automation to mitigate rising operational expenses.

The comprehensive market report provides insights into the global autonomous delivery vehicle industry's market size, regional distribution, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. It includes players such as Toyota Motor Corporation, JD.com Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc., among others.

North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region through the next years, encompassing an array of countries such as China, Germany, and the USA, ensuring comprehensive geographic coverage of the market landscape and trends.

The report encapsulates both the service and sales revenues within the autonomous delivery vehicles market, covering products such as drone delivery systems and self-navigating logistics robots, coupled with associated services sold directly or through intermediary channels.

