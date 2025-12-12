Coaxial Cables Market to Surge to $43.18 Billion by 2029, Driven by 5G and IoT

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coaxial Cables Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coaxial cables market has experienced consistent growth, driven by the expansion of telecommunications, television broadcasting, and military applications. As of 2024, the market size was valued at $33.32 billion and is projected to grow to $34.92 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, reaching $43.18 billion by 2029, with an improved CAGR of 5.5%. Factors such as the rise of 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the demand for satellite communications are pivotal contributors.

The internet consumption surge is a significant growth driver, as the demand for high-speed internet continues to rise. This is evidenced by the increase in online activities such as streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. In the UK, for instance, there was a 0.3% increase in internet users in 2023, highlighting an uptick in demand for robust infrastructure like coaxial cables, which offer substantial bandwidth for these applications.

A key trend within the industry is the development of innovative products such as high-frequency and miniaturized coaxial cables made from eco-friendly materials. Companies like Times Microwave Systems Inc. are introducing products like the XtendedFlex 178, engineered for high flexibility and optimal performance under frequent movement. Similarly, Nexans S.A. rolled out an innovative fire-resistant cable, showcasing advancements in safety and operational reliability.

The coaxial cables market faces challenges owing to US-imposed tariffs affecting component costs from China and Mexico. These tariffs disrupt pricing and profitability within the broadband and RF communication sectors, with potential global repercussions due to trade tensions.

Amid these challenges, the market remains vibrant, driven by cable broadband applications offering high-speed connectivity. In markets like India, multiple system operators (MSOs) drive coaxial cable demand, reaching over 100 million households. The construction industry's need for fire-resistant cables further bolsters market growth, prompting manufacturers to expand production capacities.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market, with North America as a strong contender. Key companies such as Belden Inc., General Cable, Prysmian Group, and others continue to operate and innovate within this dynamic space. The future growth and competitiveness of such companies depend on their ability to adapt to evolving market demands and regulatory challenges.

The coaxial cables market's future hinges on technological advancements, managing trade complexities, and meeting increasing internet consumption needs. The industry's landscape is set for evolution, marked by new opportunities and an unwavering commitment to innovation. The comprehensive market research report provides insights and analysis essential for stakeholders to navigate this evolving scenario.

The Coaxial Cables Global Market Report 2025 serves as an invaluable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing crucial insights to assess the burgeoning market. It analyzes the dynamic growth of the coaxial cables market, offering a forecast of trends poised to shape the industry's trajectory over the next decade and beyond.

