Global Dental 3D Printing Market to Hit USD 10.06 Billion by 2030 at 20.5% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental 3D Printing Market by Equipment (3D Scanner, Printer), Technology (VAT Photopolymerization, LCD, FDM, SLS), Material (Resins, Metal, Ceramics, Photopolymer), Application (Crown & Bridge, Dental Models, Aligner), End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2030, growing from USD 3.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.5%. This growth is propelled by increased awareness of oral health, coupled with a rising global population. Continuous advancements in 3D printing technology, including improvements in hardware, software, and materials, are enhancing the technology's accessibility and appeal in dental applications. Additionally, aging populations requiring more dental restorations contribute to market expansion. However, the high cost of dental 3D printers and strict regulatory approval processes could limit growth to some extent.

Technology Insights: The VAT photopolymerization segment is anticipated to dominate the dental 3D printing market. The market encompasses technology segments such as VAT photopolymerization (VPP), fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, and polyjet printing. VAT photopolymerization's dominance is due to its exceptional accuracy and compatibility with various resins, making it ideal for clinical applications like crowns, bridges, aligners, surgical guides, and splints. Dental laboratories favor VPP systems for their ability to mass-produce individualized components cost-effectively.

Minor clinics and dental service organizations are increasingly opting for compact, affordable VAT photopolymerization systems for in-house production. Ongoing advancements in materials and digital workflow integration further solidify its position within modern dental practices.

Material Insights: The resins segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the dental 3D printing materials market from 2025 to 2030. The demand for reliable, versatile resins for applications such as dental models, crowns, bridges, and surgical guides drives this growth. Compatible with popular technologies like SLA and DLP, resins stand out for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness compared to materials like metals or ceramics. As 3D printing becomes more affordable, smaller clinics are adopting resin-based workflows, leading to increased adhesion to digital, in-office care.

Application Insights: Among applications, the models for clear aligners segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The surge in demand for clear aligner therapy and the integral role of 3D-printed models in production drive this growth. These models must be precise and capable of high-volume production, essential for aligner treatments' sequential nature. 3D printing improves clinical outcomes and workflow efficiency, making it pivotal for aligner manufacturing.

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by rapid population growth, rising oral health awareness, and a burgeoning middle class. Global leaders in dental 3D printing are expanding their presence in Asia Pacific by introducing advanced printers, innovative software, and biocompatible materials.

Key Market Players: Notable companies in the dental 3D printing market include Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), and more.

Research Coverage: This report analyzes the dental 3D printing market, providing insights into size estimation, growth potential, key trends, and competitive analysis of market leaders. It also highlights strategic insights for market entrants.

Reasons to Buy the Report: Gain valuable insights into market trends, competitive landscape, and strategic positioning. Understand the impact of market drivers and challenges, facilitating informed decision-making for stakeholders.

In-depth analysis of key drivers such as rapidity, accuracy, and the rising demand in cosmetic dentistry.

Thorough evaluation of market penetration, including detailed information on product portfolios.

Insights into product enhancement and market diversification.

Competitive assessment of major market players and their growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Stratasys

Align Technology, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Nano Dimension Ltd.)

Formlabs

Dws S.R.L.

Prodways Group

Nikon Slm Solutions AG

Carbon, Inc.

Colibrium Additive (A GE Aerospace Company)

Shining 3D

Sprintray Inc.

Asiga

Eos GmbH

Rapid Shape GmbH

Roland Dga Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Zortrax

Detax Ettlingen

Dmg America

3Dresyns

Micron Dental

Ackuretta

Carima Co. Ltd.

Planmeca Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56xwaj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment