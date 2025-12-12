Carbon Footprint Management Market Set to Reach USD 38.14 Billion by 2030 with a 20.4% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Corporate Enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises, Small Businesses), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carbon footprint management market is projected to reach USD 15.07 billion in 2025 and USD 38.14 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. Key drivers include government initiatives to curb carbon emissions, rising industrial energy demands, and increased corporate focus on sustainability reporting.

Global governmental regulations are prompting industries to adopt carbon monitoring solutions. Enhanced energy demands across sectors necessitate organizations to optimize usage and minimize emissions. Businesses are also intensifying their commitment to ESG compliance, accelerating the uptake of carbon footprint management solutions.

Manufacturing segment surges with the highest growth rate: The manufacturing vertical is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, propelled by various governmental and industry regulations supporting green initiatives. More than 65 carbon pricing schemes, including taxes, are either in place or scheduled worldwide, covering approximately 22% of global emissions. Nations imposing strict carbon-related tax regulations on industries further enhance this segment's growth.

Cloud technology leads deployment mode market share: By 2030, cloud technology is expected to dominate the market, offering optimized energy use, advanced cooling, server virtualization, and reliance on renewable energy by major providers. Corporations can significantly reduce their carbon footprint with cloud's scalability and cost efficiency, making cloud-based solutions attractive across sectors.

North America's market dominance: North America is anticipated to lead the carbon footprint management market between 2025 and 2030. This is attributed to rigorous environmental regulations, corporate sustainability movements, and investments in green technologies. As the region advances towards a sustainable low-carbon future, continued growth and demand for effective carbon management solutions is expected.

In-depth interviews provided critical qualitative and quantitative insights into future market prospects. Key industry participants, subject-matter experts, and C-level executives contributed to the research with the following distribution: By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 25%; By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40%. The research reflects the competitive landscape with contributions from industry leaders such as SAP SE, Salesforce, ENGIE, IBM, and Schneider Electric.

Research Coverage: The report extensively analyzes the carbon footprint management market by component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Key market drivers, such as government initiatives, industrial energy demand, and ESG compliance, as well as challenges like measuring carbon footprints comprehensively, are thoroughly explored.

Key Benefits:

Understanding of market drivers, such as government initiatives and industrial energy consumption, influencing market growth.

Product innovation focused on AI analytics, IoT monitoring, and blockchain for transparent carbon tracking.

Recent developments highlight collaborations and acquisitions such as Google Cloud's integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud to enhance enterprise process management.

Comprehensive competitive assessment of key players and their strategies in sustaining market positions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

