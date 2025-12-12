Global Fuel Cell Market Poised to Reach USD 18.16 Billion by 2030 with 26.3% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Market by Type (PEMFC, SOFC, PAFC, MFC, DMFC, AFC), Application (Portable, Stationary, FCVs), End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Transportation, Data Center, Military), Size, Fuel Type, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global fuel cell market is on a significant growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 18.16 billion by 2030, up from USD 5.66 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 26.3%. This expansion is driven by a shift toward low-emission and sustainable energy solutions in transportation, power generation, and industrial applications. Supportive political environments, decarbonization goals, and hydrogen infrastructure advancements are facilitating this growth. Progress in fuel cell technology is enhancing efficiencies, reducing costs, and expanding adoption beyond industrialized regions. Major companies are broadening their global reach through manufacturing upgrades, partnerships, and comprehensive service offerings.

The solid oxide segment is experiencing rapid growth as consumers demand low-emission, high-efficiency power generation solutions and durable stationary energy systems. Solid oxide fuel cells offer extended operational duration, ideal for commercial, industrial, and large utility applications due to their high electrical efficiency and versatile fuel options. Innovations in ceramic materials, thermal management, and system designs bolster this segment, enabling integration with combined heat and power (CHP) systems. As the global push for decarbonization intensifies, these systems increasingly employ renewable hydrogen, supporting cleaner, more resilient power infrastructures.

Stack segment, by component, was second-largest market in 2024

The stack segment is vital to the fuel cell market, driving demand for high-performance, efficient systems needed for stationary, mobile, and portable applications. The growing focus on clean energy technologies elevates this segment, which includes critical components like membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, gas diffusion layers, and sealants. While stack components represent a significant portion of capital and operational expenditures, their performance critically impacts system efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. The stack segment's development is integral to enhancing the competitive edge of fuel cell systems.

Asia Pacific to account for largest share of fuel cell market throughout forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a pivotal player in the global fuel cell market, driven by increasing energy demand, robust government backing for clean energy, and hydrogen infrastructure investments. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are spearheading national hydrogen strategies, implementing fuel cell roadmaps that span residential to commercial sectors. Japan's residential fuel cell deployments and South Korea's investment in utility-scale plants highlight regional leadership. China's ambitious rollouts of fuel cell vehicles further position it as a significant manufacturing hub. The collective efforts of these nations, alongside India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, underscore Asia Pacific's critical role in advancing fuel cell commercialization and innovation.

Key industry stakeholders, including Bloom Energy (US), Plug Power Inc. (US), AISIN Corporation (Japan), and Ballard Power Systems (Canada), are pivotal in shaping this market. These companies, among others, are actively enhancing their competitive strategies through partnerships, expansions, and technological advancements. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of these key players, their latest developments, and emerging growth strategies, providing valuable insights into the fuel cell market's future landscape.

Detailed analysis of the fuel cell market's drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights into product development, highlighting advancements in fuel cell technology, such as AI-based monitoring and emerging catalysts.

Case studies of strategic partnerships, like Bloom Energy's collaboration with Equinix, demonstrating actionable insights for market growth.

Comparative assessment of market shares and strategies of leading players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 349 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 5.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 18.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

