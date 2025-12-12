Anti-Aging Market Size Worth USD 149.54 Bn by 2035 Driven by Preventive Skincare and Non-Invasive Treatments

Ottawa, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging market size is expected to be worth over USD 149.54 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 83.21 billion in 2026, growing at a strong CAGR of 6.73% between 2026 and 2035. The increasing awareness about personal appearance and the aging population drives the market growth.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1597

Anti-Aging Market Key Takeaways:

North America led the global anti-aging market in 2025 , commanding a dominant 40% share , supported by strong consumer spending on skincare and advanced aesthetic treatments.

, commanding a dominant , supported by strong consumer spending on skincare and advanced aesthetic treatments. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market , driven by rising beauty awareness, a large aging population, and rapid adoption of cosmetic procedures.

, driven by rising beauty awareness, a large aging population, and procedures. The anti-wrinkle segment remained the top revenue-generating product category in 2025 , owing to high demand for creams, serums, fillers, and Botox-based solutions.

, owing to high demand for creams, serums, fillers, and Botox-based solutions. The anti-stretch mark segment is set to witness the highest growth rate , fueled by increasing postpartum skincare demand and the rising popularity of targeted treatment products.

, fueled by increasing postpartum skincare demand and the rising popularity of targeted treatment products. Hair restoration emerged as the leading treatment segment in 2025 , supported by advanced technologies like PRP, FUE, and robotic hair transplantation .

, supported by advanced technologies like PRP, FUE, and robotic . The adult acne therapy segment is expected to expand at the fastest pace , driven by hormonal imbalances, lifestyle factors, and the growing preference for personalized dermatology and care.

, driven by hormonal imbalances, lifestyle factors, and the and care. Microdermabrasion devices accounted for the largest device share in 2025 , propelled by their affordability, ease of use, and strong consumer preference for non-invasive rejuvenation.

, propelled by their affordability, ease of use, and strong consumer preference for non-invasive rejuvenation. Laser aesthetic devices are anticipated to be the fastest-growing device category, supported by increasing adoption of laser resurfacing, pigmentation treatments, and wrinkle reduction solutions.

What is Meant by Anti-Aging?

The anti-aging market growth is driven by growing awareness about personal grooming, focus on wellness maintenance, emphasis on a youthful look, increased spending on anti-aging products, rise in men’s grooming, and personalised skincare recommendations.

Anti-aging refers to a range of treatments, products, and routines aimed at reversing, slowing, and preventing the signs of aging. It focuses on minimizing the appearance of sagging skin, fine lines, & wrinkles. Factors like smoking avoidance, enough sleep, a balanced diet, and alcohol avoidance support anti-aging. Medical approaches like advanced therapies, topical product application, and anti-aging medicine support aging in a healthy way.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Key Trends of the Anti-Aging Market

Preventive Skincare is the New Anti-Aging: Consumers, including younger generations, are adopting anti-aging routines earlier to focus on long-term skin health rather than waiting for wrinkles and other signs of aging to appear.

Consumers, including younger generations, are adopting anti-aging routines earlier to focus on long-term skin health rather than waiting for wrinkles and other signs of aging to appear. Growing Popularity of Non-Invasive Procedures: Non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments like injectables, laser skin resurfacing, and microneedling are increasingly preferred for their effectiveness with minimal downtime compared to traditional surgery.

Non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments like injectables, laser skin resurfacing, and microneedling are increasingly preferred for their effectiveness with minimal downtime compared to traditional surgery. Rise of Personalization and AI-Driven Solutions: The market is seeing more AI-powered diagnostic tools and personalized skincare routines tailored to individual needs, genetics, and lifestyle.

The market is seeing more AI-powered diagnostic tools and personalized skincare routines tailored to individual needs, genetics, and lifestyle. Demand for Clean, Natural, and Sustainable Formulations: Consumers are increasingly seeking products made with natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients, with a strong preference for ethical practices like sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging.

✚ Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Anti-Aging Market Opportunity

Growing Preventive Skincare Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing younger consumers are heavily investing in preventive skincare to delay the process of aging. The prejuvenation mindset of Gen Z and millennials, and focus on maintaining youthful appearance for a longer period of time, increases demand for anti-aging products and routines. The high availability of aging & skincare information on social media and the rising number of influencers increase demand for anti-aging products.

The growing awareness about skincare increases the use of ingredients like SPF, retinoids, and peptides to avoid aging. The consumer focus on maintaining long-term skin health increases demand for antioxidants, sunscreen, and hydration. The increasing investment in skincare and focus on wellness increases the use of anti-aging products. The growing preventive skincare creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/anti-aging-market

Anti-Aging Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 77.96 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 83.21 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 149.54 Billion Growth Rate (2026–2035) CAGR of 6.73% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific (2026 to 2035) Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Key Growth Drivers Rising consumer awareness of aging issues, increasing demand for preventive skincare, and technological advancements in treatments Primary Market Trends Shift toward non-invasive procedures, personalized AI-driven solutions, and sustainable clean formulations Market Challenges High cost of advanced treatments and products, regulatory hurdles, and counterfeit product concerns Segments Covered Product, Treatment, Demography, Devices, End User, and Region Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Consumer Behavior Insights Younger generations adopting preventive anti-aging routines earlier, boosting product and treatment uptake Innovation Focus Increased R&D investment in biotech and skin-health technologies



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1597

Case Study: L’Oréal’s AI-Powered Personalized Anti-Aging Solutions

Background:



L’Oréal, a global leader in beauty and skincare, recognized the rising demand for personalized anti-aging solutions driven by younger consumers adopting preventive skincare routines and increasing interest in non-invasive treatments.

Challenge:



Consumers often struggle to identify the right products for their unique skin concerns. Traditional anti-aging products lacked personalization, limiting effectiveness and consumer engagement, particularly in fast-growing markets like Asia Pacific.

Solution:



L’Oréal launched SkinConsult AI, an AI-powered diagnostic tool that analyzes skin conditions through selfies and recommends tailored skincare products and routines. The solution integrates machine learning algorithms with L’Oréal’s proprietary skincare research.

Implementation:

Consumers upload selfies via mobile apps or in-store kiosks.

AI evaluates wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and skin texture.

Personalized product recommendations are provided, including anti-wrinkle serums, moisturizers, and preventive skincare solutions.

L’Oréal complemented AI insights with educational content to guide preventive skincare practices.

Results:

Increased consumer engagement and product adoption rates in targeted markets, especially China and North America.

Repeat purchase rates improved by over 30% among users of AI recommendations.

among users of AI recommendations. Strengthened L’Oréal’s market positioning as a tech-driven, consumer-centric brand in the anti-aging segment.

in the anti-aging segment. Contributed to overall growth in the anti-aging skincare market, particularly in personalized and preventive product categories.

Key Takeaways:

Technology integration (AI) can enhance personalization and consumer satisfaction.

and consumer satisfaction. Preventive skincare solutions are gaining momentum among younger generations.

AI-driven approaches support market growth by bridging the gap between clinical efficacy and consumer preferences.



For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Anti-Aging Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Anti-Aging Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The growing baby boomer generation and strong focus on maintaining youthful appearances increase demand for anti-aging products. The well-established medical aesthetic sector and the younger generation's emphasis on preventive aging treatments increase the adoption of anti-aging. The strong presence of the wellness & beauty industry and increasing investment in cosmetic procedures, skincare, & anti-aging products, drives the overall market growth.

What is the Anti-Aging Market Size and Growth Rate?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. anti-aging market size is valued at USD 21.96 billion in 2025 and is predicted to rise from USD 23.50 billion in 2026 to USD 42.92 billion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 6.93% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Anti-Aging Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing steadily as consumers increasingly prioritize preventive skincare and seek products that target wrinkles, firmness, and overall skin longevity. Demand is rising for active-ingredient-rich formulations such as retinoids, peptides, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid.

Personalization is becoming a major trend, with biotech-driven and dermatologist-backed solutions gaining strong traction. Social media influence and the shift towards “healthy aging” rather than merely looking younger are also expanding market reach.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1597



Which Region is Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Anti-Aging Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing number of older people and increasing disposable incomes increase demand for anti-aging. The strong focus on maintaining a youthful appearance and increasing engagement in skincare increases the adoption of anti-aging. The growing use of devices like micro-needling & LEDs and the high availability of anti-aging products on e-commerce sales support the overall market growth.

China Anti-Aging Market Trends

China's market is expanding rapidly, supported by a large aging population, rising disposable incomes, and growing beauty consciousness among younger consumers who increasingly view anti-aging as preventive care. Demand is accelerating for science-backed formulations featuring retinoids, peptides, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and biotech-driven actives. The market is also seeing strong interest in products that blend modern skincare science with traditional Chinese medicine ingredients such as ginseng, goji berry, and peach-gum collagen.

Anti-Aging Market Segmentation Insights

Products Insights

Why Anti-Wrinkle Segment Dominating the Anti-Aging Market?

The anti-wrinkle segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing aging population and increasing consumer consciousness about wrinkles increase demand for anti-wrinkle products. The strong focus on maintaining youthful appearance and emphasis on preventive & corrective care increases the adoption of anti-wrinkle products. The presence of products & treatments like anti-wrinkle serums, fillers, creams, and Botox drives the overall market growth.

Treatment Insights

How did the Hair Restoration Segment hold the Largest Share of the Anti-Aging Market?

The hair restoration segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of hair loss in women & men and increasing disposable incomes increase demand for hair restoration. The increasing awareness about hair restoration procedures through public discussions, social media, and celebrity endorsement helps market growth. The technological innovations like PRP therapy, FUE, and robotic-assisted transplantation support the overall market growth.

Demography Insights

Why Baby Boomers Segment Dominates the Anti-Aging Market?

The baby boomers segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing forever young mindset and emphasis on healthy aging in baby boomers increases demand for anti-aging treatments & products. The increased life expectancy and growing concerns like hair thinning, wrinkles, & fine lines increase the adoption of anti-aging. The availability of treatments like laser therapies, facial rejuvenation, and chemical peels supports the overall market growth.

Devices Insights

How did the Microdermabrasion Devices Segment hold the Largest Share of the Anti-Aging Market?

The microdermabrasion devices segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The growing demand for minimizing the appearance of age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles increases demand for microdermabrasion devices. The increasing awareness about skincare and the high visibility of celebrities increases the adoption of microdermabrasion devices. The ease of use, non-invasiveness, and affordability of microdermabrasion devices drive the overall market growth.

End User Insights

Which End User Dominated the Anti-Aging Market?

The clinics segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing demand for advanced technologies like microdermabrasion, laser therapies, and radiofrequency requires clinics. The increasing use of clinically tested treatments and the growing demand for effective skin care treatments require clinics. The presence of licensed practitioners and dermatologists in clinics supports the overall market growth.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Anti-Aging Ingredients Market: Explore how bioactive compounds and natural extracts are shaping next-generation anti-aging formulations.

➡️ Anti-Aging Supplements Market: Discover the rise of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements driving preventive aging solutions.

➡️ Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market: See how innovative skincare formulations are meeting consumer demand for youthful, healthy skin.

➡️ Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market Press Release: Get insights into emerging trends, market growth drivers, and product innovations in anti-aging cosmetics.

➡️ Senolytics and Anti-Aging Pharmaceuticals Market: Analyze breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals targeting cellular aging and longevity.

➡️ Personalized Skin Care Products Market: Learn how AI and consumer data are fueling tailored anti-aging skincare solutions.

➡️ Dermo-Cosmetics Market: Explore how dermatologically tested formulations are enhancing skin health and aesthetic outcomes.

➡️ Anti-Pollution Skincare Products Market: Understand the growing demand for protective skincare against urban pollution and environmental stressors.

➡️ Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Discover the role of antioxidants in preventing skin aging and improving overall dermal health.

➡️ Men’s Skin Care Products Market: See how grooming and wellness trends are expanding the male skincare segment.

➡️ Skin Repair Market: Analyze the rise of treatments and products that accelerate healing and restore skin vitality.

➡️ Regenerative Aesthetics Market: Explore innovations in regenerative therapies and anti-aging treatments driving market expansion.

Value Chain Analysis of Anti-aging Market:

Ingredient Sourcing and R&D



This initial stage involves the research and development of potent anti-aging actives, along with the sourcing of natural and synthetic ingredients.

Key Players: Merck KGaA

Manufacturing and Formulation

This stage involves formulating the raw ingredients into finished anti-aging products, such as creams, serums, and lotions, and manufacturing the devices used in anti-aging treatments.

Key Players: L'Oreal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Shiseido Company

Distribution and Logistics

After manufacturing, products are transported to various distribution channels, including warehouses, retail stores, and fulfillment centers for online orders.

Marketing and Retail



This final stage encompasses promoting and selling anti-aging products to consumers.

Key Players: L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Olay



Top Companies in the Anti-Aging Market & Their Offerings:

Unilever Group offers a range of anti-aging skincare products, under brands like POND'S and Vaseline, that target visible signs of aging and improve skin resilience.



offers a range of anti-aging skincare products, under brands like POND'S and Vaseline, that target visible signs of aging and improve skin resilience. GALDERMA LABORATORIES L.P. provides both over-the-counter anti-aging skincare products (under brands like Cetaphil and Alastin) and professional medical aesthetic solutions, such as injectable fillers.



provides both over-the-counter anti-aging skincare products (under brands like Cetaphil and Alastin) and professional medical aesthetic solutions, such as injectable fillers. Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company focuses its anti-aging efforts through its flagship skincare brand Olay, which offers various creams and serums designed to address multiple signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration.



focuses its anti-aging efforts through its flagship skincare brand Olay, which offers various creams and serums designed to address multiple signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. develops and markets premium anti-aging products, including personal care items and nutritional supplements, using its proprietary ageLOC technology.



develops and markets premium anti-aging products, including personal care items and nutritional supplements, using its proprietary ageLOC technology. Hologic Inc. provides anti-aging solutions through its medical aesthetic division, offering professional-grade devices that use radiofrequency and laser technology to reduce wrinkles and tighten skin.



provides anti-aging solutions through its medical aesthetic division, offering professional-grade devices that use radiofrequency and laser technology to reduce wrinkles and tighten skin. Pierre Fabre S.A. offers anti-aging skincare through brands like Eau Thermale Avène, which develops products to correct wrinkles and firm the skin.



offers anti-aging skincare through brands like Eau Thermale Avène, which develops products to correct wrinkles and firm the skin. Shiseido Company Limited leverages extensive scientific research to develop high-performance anti-aging product lines, such as Ultimune and Vital Perfection, that address concerns like wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.



leverages extensive scientific research to develop high-performance anti-aging product lines, such as Ultimune and Vital Perfection, that address concerns like wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness. Candela Corporation develops and manufactures professional energy-based devices (laser, IPL, RF microneedling) for aesthetic practitioners to perform non-invasive anti-aging procedures like skin rejuvenation and wrinkle reduction.



develops and manufactures professional energy-based devices (laser, IPL, RF microneedling) for aesthetic practitioners to perform non-invasive anti-aging procedures like skin rejuvenation and wrinkle reduction. Home Skinovations Ltd. produces at-home anti-aging devices, such as the Silk'n FaceFX and Silk'n Titan, which use technologies like LED light therapy and radiofrequency to help users reduce the appearance of wrinkles and tighten skin.



produces at-home anti-aging devices, such as the Silk'n FaceFX and Silk'n Titan, which use technologies like LED light therapy and radiofrequency to help users reduce the appearance of wrinkles and tighten skin. Estee Lauder offers extensive high-performance anti-aging product collections, most notably the "Advanced Night Repair" and "Revitalizing Supreme+" lines, that utilize potent ingredients to target and visibly reduce multiple signs of aging.

Recent Developments in the Anti-Aging Industry:

In July 2025, Kao Corporation launched an anti-aging cream, SENSAI TOTAL FORM EXPERT CREAM. The cream is manufactured using Total Form CPX complex and Koishimaru Silk Ex. The cream is useful across areas like the neck, face, and jawline. (Source: https://www.kao.com)



In November 2025, SEIWA launched a 100% plant-derived sustainable anti-aging vitamin, iVC 3GA-green. The vitamin supports melanin synthesis inhibition, anti-photoaging effects, and collagen production. The vitamin integrates with various formulations like sun care products, skincare, and base makeup. (Source: https://cosmeticsbusiness.com/)



In January 2025, Shiseido launched an anti-aging serum, Ultimune Power Infusing Serum. The serum ignites the regenerative power of skin and protects skin from drying. (Source: https://www.globalcosmeticsnews.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Products

Anti-wrinkle

Hair color

Ultraviolet absorption

Anti-stretch mark

By Treatment

Hair restoration

Anti-pigmentation

Adult acne therapy

Breast augmentation

Liposuction

Chemical peel

By Demography

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Generation Y

Generation Z

By Devices

Anti-cellulite treatment

Laser aesthetic devices

Microdermabrasion devices

Radio frequency devices

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare



By Region

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe

Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific

China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC



MEA

GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1597

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:

➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences: Explore how AI innovations are revolutionizing drug discovery, research efficiency, and precision medicine.

➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Understand the accelerating expansion of biologics, therapeutic proteins, and cutting-edge pharma pipelines.

➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Discover how technology-driven treatments are reshaping patient care and improving clinical outcomes.

➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, market expansion, and innovation trends in the life sciences sector.

➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Analyze the production advancements powering next-generation gene therapies and precision medicine.

➡️ Wellness Transformation: See how consumer wellness trends are shaping supplements, functional foods, and lifestyle-driven markets.

➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel Innovations in Medical and Patient Care: Explore AI applications enhancing diagnostics, treatment personalization, and patient engagement.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter