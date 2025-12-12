R3 announces launch of Corda protocol on behalf of R3 Foundation to bring institutional-grade curated yield to Solana

Corda protocol is a Solana-native curated yield vault offering high-quality, professionally managed RWA yield

Set to launch in H1 2026, Corda protocol will serve as a key shared market venue supporting R3’s vision of connecting TradFi and DeFi markets globally

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 today announces the upcoming launch of Corda protocol on behalf of R3 Foundation. Corda protocol will bring institutional-grade curated RWA yield to Solana, fully composable and integrated into Solana DeFi. Corda protocol will streamline RWA distribution on Solana for TradFi issuers, providing professional curators with infrastructure to construct RWA-anchored strategies and simplifying access to competitive differentiated yield for DeFi investors.

R3 Foundation was formed in summer 2025 as an independent foundation to bring the Corda protocol vision to market in a fully Web3 native way. R3 acts as a key service provider for delivery of the protocol. This development followed R3 announcing their collaboration with the Solana Foundation earlier in the year.

There are now over $18bn in distributed and a further $399bn in represented RWAs onchain across networks – a growth of over 20x since 2022 driven by the DeFi market’s development, TradFi’s growing comfort with blockchain technology, and recent regulatory tailwinds. While this growth presents a significant validation of demand for onchain real-world assets and yield, broader market adoption and liquidity remain fundamental challenges.

Corda protocol solves these by providing DeFi investors with a trusted infrastructure to access professionally curated, competitive, and diversified RWA yield supported by protocol-native liquidity mechanisms and fully integrated into the broader DeFi market. It will bring greater discoverability, liquidity, and composability to RWAs, providing R3 and other market players with a single shared venue to bring RWA yield to Solana’s powerful and rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem at scale.

At the product level, Corda protocol is a Web3 platform that provides access to Solana-native yield vault smart contracts allowing deployment and management of onchain investment allocations across vetted RWAs and DeFi-native assets. These vaults will act as onchain funds in which investors deposit stablecoins or other digital assets in return for liquid vault tokens. These composable vault tokens provide yield based on the risk and return profiles of the underlying asset portfolios and can be deployed in borrowing, looping or other investment strategies across the DeFi ecosystem for improved capital efficiency and flexibility.

R3 is a key partner to R3 Foundation and Corda protocol providing enterprise-grade tokenization services to a broad range of asset issuers and managers. R3 is leveraging Solana’s Token-2022 standards and built-in privacy and compliance tooling as well as over a decade of experience bringing top tier Wall Street institutions onchain to provide issuers with a streamlined and compliant way to access onchain asset distribution.

David Rutter, Founder of R3, commented, “Macro uncertainty and recent market events mean that onchain investors are increasingly looking for alternative sources of diversified yield. With Corda protocol, TradFi institutions can issue these assets directly to where this demand exists: onchain. Yield vaults will be the future of investment funds, connecting institutional issuance to demand while providing DeFi with access to reliable, differentiated yield, backed by high-quality assets and unmatched liquidity.”

Richard G. Brown, CEO of R3 Labs, commented: “The first generation of yield vaults have proven immensely product-market fit. It is clear onchain investors want access to uncorrelated yield backed by high-quality assets, but they want this diversification onchain and with the same speed and flexibility as DeFi markets. Corda protocol will enable institutions to bring these assets onchain, packaged to meet these investors’ needs with institutional-grade security and compliance.”

Media Contacts

Eterna Partners for R3 and R3 Foundation

R3@eternapartners.com

+44 (0)7442 230 170

About R3 Foundation

R3 Foundation governs Corda protocol with the goal of bringing institutional-grade curated RWA yield onchain, fully composable and integrated into Solana DeFi.

About R3

R3 is the leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and interoperability solutions, driving market digitization and bridging the largest on-chain RWA ecosystem with DeFi. R3 is dedicated to reducing the challenges and complexity of bringing regulated institutional assets onchain and accelerating the development of an open, advanced digital economy for RWAs.

For further information, please visit www.r3.com.