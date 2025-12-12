Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The live streaming market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing internet penetration and mobile video consumption. The market size is projected to expand from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $2.09 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 18.8%. By 2029, it is expected to reach $4.81 billion, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%. This surge can be attributed to emerging markets, the popularity of e-sports, and higher computing device demand.

Internet access continues to propel market growth. As of October 2022, global internet users reached 5.07 billion, with significant uptake in emerging economies like India, which is expected to see 900 million users by 2025. Increased smartphone usage fuels mobile video viewing, with 90% of consumers using mobile devices for video consumption, a trend bolstering live streaming proliferation.

The market is shifting towards cloud-based services, enhancing user experiences and bandwidth efficiency. Haivision launched "Haivision Connect" in September 2022, specifically designed for churches to engage with audiences remotely. Similarly, IBM Watson Media introduced the IBM Video Streaming application in January 2023, further expanding enterprise live streaming options.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions are a key focus, exemplified by Synamedia Ltd.'s acquisition of Quortex in July 2022 to bolster cloud video services. Major companies like Huya Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, and Twitch Interactive Inc continue to innovate and expand their capabilities to maintain competitive edges.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region leads the market as of 2024, with North America expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, the US, and India are significant players in the market landscape.

However, the forecast period also faces challenges from global trade tensions and tariffs, impacting equipment costs and international trade. The media sector is particularly affected, as increased tariffs on audiovisual equipment inflate production costs, prompting companies to enhance digital transformation strategies and adopt AI technologies to mitigate financial pressures.

The live streaming market report provides comprehensive insights into the current and future scenarios, highlighting market statistics, regional shares, and industry trends. This report is crucial for entities aiming to thrive in the ever-evolving live streaming landscape, offering a detailed analysis essential for strategic planning.

The "Live Streaming Global Market Report 2025" offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the expanding live streaming industry. As the market experiences robust growth, this report presents an in-depth analysis of trends set to influence the industry over the next decade and beyond.

