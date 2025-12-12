"Digital Dominance: The Surge in US Digital Ad Spending Overtakes Traditional Media"

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advertising Agencies Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advertising agencies market is poised for significant growth, increasing from $383.64 billion in 2024 to $398.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9%. By 2029, a CAGR of 4.5% will see the market expand to $474.98 billion, driven by rising urbanization and the proliferation of 5G and IoT technologies. Trends influencing this growth include AI advances, a shift towards digitalization, interactive and augmented reality advertising, and increased streaming service advertisements.
Amidst growth, the market faces challenges such as the reduction of its growth forecast by 0.1% due to U.S. trade tariffs that impact programmatic ad-buying and real-time analytics platforms, increasing costs and reducing efficiency for U.S. firms. Nonetheless, increased advertising expenditure, especially in video and mobile ads, is expected to propel demand. Notably, digital advertising has overtaken television ad spending, having reached $485 billion globally in 2023, with a projected increase to $526 billion in 2024.
Emerging trends like influencer marketing are shaping the future, with a substantial number of companies planning to invest in collaborations with social media personalities. This niche is projected to reach a valuation of $21.1 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, AI is becoming integral, with companies like Kantar launching AI tools such as Link AI for Digital to enhance digital ad performance predictions.
Major players in the sector are focusing on innovative products tailored for Gen Z, like Google's Gen Z Music lineup, designed to help advertisers connect with younger demographics through trending music. Acquisitions are also a strategic move, as seen with Schbang's acquisition of Addikt, enhancing its design capabilities and global reach.
North America and Western Europe remain key regions, reflecting their significant market shares. Countries covered in market reports include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, and Spain. The rapid changes in international trade relations remain a challenge, with potential industry implications outlined in upcoming reports.
As trade tensions rise, impacting sectors such as legal and consulting, advertising agencies remain vital in creating and managing marketing communication strategies across mediums like TV, radio, and digital platforms, serving sectors like BFSI, retail, public, IT, healthcare, and media. The market's offerings include comprehensive services from creative development to media planning and buying.
This market's landscape is shaped by revenues derived from such comprehensive services and related goods. Market reports provide in-depth analyses of market size, trends, opportunities, and regional shares, offering stakeholders a robust perspective on the current and future state of the advertising industry.
Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2025 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the thriving advertising agencies market. This comprehensive report unveils the emerging trends shaping the market for the next decade and beyond.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$398.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$474.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
