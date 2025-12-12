"Digital Dominance: The Surge in US Digital Ad Spending Overtakes Traditional Media"

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advertising Agencies Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advertising agencies market is poised for significant growth, increasing from $383.64 billion in 2024 to $398.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9%. By 2029, a CAGR of 4.5% will see the market expand to $474.98 billion, driven by rising urbanization and the proliferation of 5G and IoT technologies. Trends influencing this growth include AI advances, a shift towards digitalization, interactive and augmented reality advertising, and increased streaming service advertisements.

Amidst growth, the market faces challenges such as the reduction of its growth forecast by 0.1% due to U.S. trade tariffs that impact programmatic ad-buying and real-time analytics platforms, increasing costs and reducing efficiency for U.S. firms. Nonetheless, increased advertising expenditure, especially in video and mobile ads, is expected to propel demand. Notably, digital advertising has overtaken television ad spending, having reached $485 billion globally in 2023, with a projected increase to $526 billion in 2024.

Emerging trends like influencer marketing are shaping the future, with a substantial number of companies planning to invest in collaborations with social media personalities. This niche is projected to reach a valuation of $21.1 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, AI is becoming integral, with companies like Kantar launching AI tools such as Link AI for Digital to enhance digital ad performance predictions.

Major players in the sector are focusing on innovative products tailored for Gen Z, like Google's Gen Z Music lineup, designed to help advertisers connect with younger demographics through trending music. Acquisitions are also a strategic move, as seen with Schbang's acquisition of Addikt, enhancing its design capabilities and global reach.

North America and Western Europe remain key regions, reflecting their significant market shares. Countries covered in market reports include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, and Spain. The rapid changes in international trade relations remain a challenge, with potential industry implications outlined in upcoming reports.

As trade tensions rise, impacting sectors such as legal and consulting, advertising agencies remain vital in creating and managing marketing communication strategies across mediums like TV, radio, and digital platforms, serving sectors like BFSI, retail, public, IT, healthcare, and media. The market's offerings include comprehensive services from creative development to media planning and buying.

This market's landscape is shaped by revenues derived from such comprehensive services and related goods. Market reports provide in-depth analyses of market size, trends, opportunities, and regional shares, offering stakeholders a robust perspective on the current and future state of the advertising industry.

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2025 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the thriving advertising agencies market. This comprehensive report unveils the emerging trends shaping the market for the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a comprehensive global outlook with coverage across 15 geographies.

Evaluate key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, supply chain shifts, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies with robust local data analysis.

Pinpoint growth segments ripe for investment.

Gain a competitive edge using forecast data and key market drivers and trends.

Enhance customer understanding through current market share insights.

Benchmark organizational performance against major competitors.

Utilize the report's data for high-impact presentations, both internally and externally.

Receive timely updates with accompanying Excel data sheets for ease of data extraction and evaluation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $398.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $474.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Advertising Agencies market report include:

WPP PLC

Dentsu Inc.

Publicis Groupe

Omnicom Group Inc.

Hakuhodo DY Holdings

BlueFocus Communication Group

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

Accenture Interactive

Havas

MDC Partners

ADA

Red search

Schbang

Medium rare content agency

King content

DDB Group

Wieden + Kennedy (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Advertising Co. Ltd

Lowe Shanghai

VCCP

Mediaplus Group (Munchen Deutschland)

Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH)

The&Partnership

Braaxe

Saatchi & Saatchi

Admind Agency

BrainDonors

Brain Tank Marketing Agency

Zest Creations

Purple PR Ltd.

Funktional and Subsign

Ogilvy

The O Group

Digital Silk

studiofilms

Ignite Social Media

The Bureau of Small Projects

OKD Marketing

Cundari

Giants & Gentlemen

Let's Get Optimized

Social Media 55

Burrell Communications

Arcane Marketing

Forge and Smith

Strano + Pettigrew Design Associates

Jelly Digital Marketing & PR

Art & Science

Sid Lee

John St.

BETC Havas

Lowe Lintas

Leo Burnett

Grey Worldwide

FCB Ulka

Rediffusion DYR

Euro RSCG

9thWonder

Hoopla

Way2net Digital Marketing Agency

TBWA Raad

FP7 McCANN

Tonic International

Mullen Lowe

BPG Group

Mars Media Group

Intango

Executive Digital

Adbot

dKilo

Ads Gate

AdCrew

JCDecaux

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xayf3k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment