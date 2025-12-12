3D Weaving Market Poised to Nearly Double by 2030, Driven by Demand for Lightweight, High-Strength Materials

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Weaving Market by Glass Fiber, Composite Textile, Spacer, Carbon Fiber, Customized 3D Weaving, Structural Components, Protective Materials, Reinforcements, Insulation, Thermal Protective Applications - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D weaving market is poised for significant growth, projected to escalate from USD 32.8 million in 2025 to USD 59.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.7%. The demand is driven by a critical need for lightweight and high-strength materials in aerospace, defense, and automotive industries, aiming for enhanced fuel efficiency, payload capacity, and system performance. While traditional composite methods face challenges in complex reinforcements, 3D weaving machines produce multilayer woven structures with excellent strength-to-weight ratios, ideal for components such as wing spars and fuselage sections.

The aerospace and defense sectors are anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the 3D weaving market. Increased reliance on advanced composite materials for safety-critical applications drives demand, as manufacturers seek greater structural efficiency and fuel economy. 3D woven composites offer superior mechanical properties, making them suitable for fuselage panels, wing spars, and ballistic armor. The rise in defense investments, aircraft production, and lightweight military gear further propels the need for 3D weaving technologies.

China is estimated to lead the growth of the 3D weaving market in the Asia Pacific, fueled by its industrial strength, cost-effective manufacturing, and strategic investments in sectors like aerospace and automotive. Initiatives like Made in China 2025 propel innovation and adoption of composite technologies, as demand for durable materials and R&D in material science drives market expansion.

Key industry players were surveyed, revealing a distribution of 35% from Tier 1 companies, 40% from Tier 2, and 25% from Tier 3. Executives from North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe provided insights into the market. Prominent companies include Lindauer DORNIER GmbH (Germany), Staubli International AG (Switzerland), and Unspun (US), among others. The study offers competitive analysis through company profiles, recent developments, and strategies.

The report segments the market by product type, end-use industries, application, and region, offering a comprehensive view of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges related to market growth. It covers regional analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, providing supply chain insights and assessing key players within the 3D weaving ecosystem.

Detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing 3D weaving market growth.

Insights into upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Comprehensive information on lucrative market opportunities across regions.

Exhaustive data on new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments.

In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies by leading companies, including Lindauer DORNIER GmbH and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 32.8 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 59.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

